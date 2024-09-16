Blake Brown Beauty: Accessibility Designer’s Perspective on Packaging

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There comes a moment in the life of a celebrity It Girl when she begins to sell her beauty secrets to an eager audience. This August, Blake Lively Brown, the star of TV and film, was of a certain curiosity to introduce a hair-care line.

As big a story as this has been, the only controversy I want to discuss as a design student is the accessibility design flaws. Though Brown might not be the out-of-touch person the internet claims her to be, Blake Brown Beauty has flaws in its packaging, adding to the image of a shallow person being behind this effort.

Let’s dive into the message within the website’s About section. Brown particularly described herself as “someone who desperately loves design.” She goes on to discuss the appearance of the product which just might be the #1 way it stands out on shelves. The packaging has been geometrically designed to fit together almost like a honeycomb structure. This arrangement is beneficial for the brand because it encourages clients to purchase every product so that the shelf stays balanced and looks beautiful.

However, by prioritizing a good looking product in these PCR hexagonal tubs, the company has sacrificed comfort when disabled persons are trying to use the product. As that hair mask is worn down to the bottom, the client will struggle to pick up the last of the product effectively. Also given the size of the opening it is difficult to fit someone with irregular hand deformities.

In design we call the functionality of a product it’s “user experience.” There are entire teams of people hired to think through product packaging. Think of the consideration brands miss out on. For instance, how will a blind person be able to read a 2D logo? How could a deaf person watch an ad that doesn’t include a transcript? It’s poor accessibility design that’s been done.

I’ll compare this to a company like Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. Gomez recalled her own experiences with lupus and partnered with Casa Colina Research Institute to consider others with dexterity impairments. A bottle with a special top was designed, which could be twisted off by the fingers. Clients ranted and raved about Gomez’s care and this design perk made the company stand out even more.

If my three years of studies have taught me anything, accessibility is not a simple forethought to brush over. The positive reviews on innovation may be piling in but companies are cutting short the amount of satisfied users who could be buying up their product. I’m curious to see the moving development in celebrity beauty brands and recognize the areas of branding these celebrities value most.