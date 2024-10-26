Benefits of Working in Hospitality as a College Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Having worked in the hospitality industry for about four years now as a hostess and waitress, I can confidently say it is a valuable and transformative experience—specifically, as a college student. Whether it’s a part-time job as a hotel receptionist or a waitress at a local restaurant, you will have the potential to grow both personally and professionally.

Skills You Will Gain

Time Management: A hustling environment requires you to multitask. Whether serving multiple tables as a waitress or coordinating seating arrangements and accommodating guest requests as a hostess, you’ll quickly learn how to manage your tasks effectively through trial and error and repetition.

Communication: As you interact regularly with coworkers and guests, you'll build confidence in expressing yourself more clearly and efficiently. Having strong communication skills is desirable in any future career and important in everyday life.

Leadership: Once you become a pro in your role, you will be able to lead and train other employees. This not only empowers you to guide others but also strengthens your capabilities in a dynamic work environment.

Problem Solving: Guest issues and errors in the restaurant will have to be tackled and sometimes you will be the one under pressure to quickly find a solution. In life, problem-solving is one of the most crucial skills.

Teamwork: Working closely with diverse staff members teaches you the importance of being a reliable team player and how to positively influence those around you.

Patience: Dealing with difficult customers and unexpected situations can be challenging, but with practice, you'll learn to remain calm and patient—patience is a virtue.

Relationship Building/Networking Opportunities

As a college student living away from home, a job in hospitality is a perfect way to meet new people and engage with your community. Every interaction—greeting guests or collaborating with coworkers—offers the chance to make meaningful connections. You might meet a future employer or make lifelong friends. Through every interaction, you will strengthen your networking and relationship-building ability. A hospitality job is more than just a paycheck; it’s a place for building relationships and networking that can enhance your college experience and future career. What I love most about my off-campus job is the chance to step away from school and expand my network of friends. Being involved on campus matters, but having connections beyond it is just as important.

Cultural Exposure

One of the best parts of working in hospitality is the cultural exposure it offers. Every shift feels like a little adventure, whether it’s through the diverse people or new foods I get to try. As someone new to Florida, working as a hostess at a bustling restaurant in downtown Tampa has taught me so much about the people and the vibrant city around me. I interact with a range of guests—families celebrating milestones, tourists eager to discover local favorites, fellow college students, and regulars who have become like friends. It’s amazing how each conversation can open a window into different traditions and lifestyles. My coworkers also come from all backgrounds, and sharing our stories has broadened my perspective on various cultures.

Personal Development

Starting a job in the hospitality industry can feel pretty intimidating at first. You’re constantly interacting with guests and are likely to deal with unexpected situations. It’s important to embrace that mistakes are part of the learning process; how you respond to them and knowing what to do or not to do in the future is what really matters. Stepping outside your comfort zone alone will develop your character. As you gain experience, you’ll discover more about your work ethic, style, and personality, especially in roles like serving, where you play a critical role in shaping the guest experience. The more you focus on being your authentic self rather than striving for perfection, the more enjoyable and less stressful your job will become. Overall, the interactive nature of hospitality improves your social awareness and interpersonal skills—and for college students still in the process of self-discovery, gaining experience in this field can be extremely beneficial.

Overall, I highly recommend getting a job in hospitality. Not only will you enjoy a vibrant work environment, but on a personal level, this experience can help you become more well-rounded, as you learn to tackle different situations and connect with different people. Hospitality is more than a job, it has the potential to be a significant part of your journey that shapes both your professional and personal growth in ways you might not expect.