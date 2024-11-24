This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

Arcane’s final part has been released on Netflix and fans are loving it. After its season 1 release in 2021, fans have been anxiously waiting for the second season to come out. When Netflix announced it would be releasing the season in 3 parts, it left many people upset. However, with the final part being released on November 23, the wait feels worth it. With a Rotten Tomato score of 100% and an IMDb score of 9/10, fans continue to enjoy the series. With a new soundtrack, introduction of new characters, and a new threat to Piltover, the second season lives up to the hype. The show garnered attention after its unique animation, intense visuals, and complex characters, and its reputation was further increased through its beautiful storytelling. The show’s ability to handle difficult content such as grief and war, while still creating an entertaining show isn’t easy to replicate. Although the show is based on the video game League of Legends, anyone who is unfamiliar with the game can still watch and enjoy Arcane.

My recommendation is to give it a try. Even if it doesn’t seem like a show you’d normally like, go into it with an open mind and I promise you will not be disappointed. Although it took me a year to see it after its initial season one release in 2021, I now consider it one of my favorite shows. The things that originally stopped me from watching, the animation and the fact it’s based on a video game, turned out to be something that added to the show’s charm. This is an example of stepping out of your comfort zone and being rewarded with a great experience. So, if you enjoy complex storytelling, engaging characters, and good music, maybe Arcane should be added to your watchlist.