Lorelli Gilmore would agree.

Fall is here. The leaves are slowly changing colors, the air is getting crispy, and football season is in full swing. If you’re anything like me, fall is the season you LIVE for. I believe there is no better way to get into the fall mood than to light a pumpkin candle and binge-watch your favorite fall episodes of classic TV series. These episodes will have you staying up too late curled up in a blanket with some hot coffee because you’ll want to watch “just a few more minutes”.

Gilmore Girls Season 3, Episode 5

If Autumn were a show, it would be Gilmore Girls, so obviously it’s at the top of the list! Although there are a few fall-decorated episodes each season, this one is my favorite. In this episode, Jess and Rory start moving from friends to something more (TEAM JESS!!!) and Lorelli ponders a new love interest. The fall romances make this episode SO. GOOD. Even though the episode isn’t in-your-face Halloween, the town sequences showcase the beautiful fall decorations in Stars Hollow. This episode is the coziest of all of Gilmore Girls!

Warner Bros. Television

Friends Season 5, Episode 8

Would it even be a “best of fall” list without mentioning this episode?! The family dinner, backyard football game, and turkey heads. Not to mention the cozy, fall fashion throughout the episode. Football jerseys, flannels, and chunky sweaters will always be classic autumn staples. This episode will have you ready to fly home and be with family for the holidays!

New Girl Season 2, Episode 6

This Halloween episode will have you calling your BFFs to plan your matching costumes. Jess’ job at the haunted house is the closest I’ll come to watching any scary movies (I know, lame). Nick’s iconic costume will inspire you to DIY rather than buy this year. If you’re counting down the days til October 31st, this episode is for you!

My Babysitter’s A Vampire Season 1, Episodes 1-13

I might be cheating by listing 13 episodes instead of 1, but this series is too good not to include on a “best of fall” list! This series premiered in 2011, so it is sure to bring you back to the days of “Monstober”. If you’ve somehow gone this far in life without seeing this series, this is the perfect show for you to binge-watch this fall. Whether it’s vampire football players or dolls coming to life, each episode is sure to give you the spooky fall vibes you’re craving.

Suite Life of Zack and Cody Season 1, Episode 19

The Ghost of Suite 613

If you grew up on Disney Channel like I did, this episode has a special place in your heart (especially during the Halloween season!!). Zack, Maddie, and London convince Cody to explore the rumored ghost-infested suite. While trapped in the suite, the teens experience lots of paranormal activity. At the end of the episode, it is revealed that the ghostly visits were a prank arranged by Cody to get back at his brother. Although a bit cheesy, this episode is packed with the nostalgic feeling of Halloween as a kid.

Although I could probably list hundreds of more TV episodes, I chose these five because they truly never let me down! I hope these fall-inspired episodes get you in the perfect Autumn mood!