Where to Find the Cutest Tailgate Attire

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Syracuse chapter.

With football season having just started, everyone is scrambling to find the best tailgate clothing. There are so many websites and stores that can help you look ready for the tailgate photo opportunities. It can be hard to find cute clothing you feel good in, so let me point you in the right direction!

Yash Tulsiani / Spoon

Depop

1. Depop never fails to have the best clothing at a discount. Lots of people sell their old tailgate clothing for cheap and have the cutest vintage items, so you can negotiate with them for the best deals! From bomber jackets to micro shorts, Depop has a wide variety of tailgate clothes that might’ve been discontinued, but now you have the chance to purchase them.

Hype and Vice

2. Hype and Vice has both trendy and cute licensed college apparel for women. They partner with so many different universities and have a variety of tailgate clothing. The premise of their company is to help girls find the cutest and trendiest apparel after noticing a gap in that market, so all of their clothing is catered for this exact purpose! They have every article of clothing for every season of the year, so you can still look cute even when it’s 17 degrees and flurrying.

Edikted

3. Edikted may not have college specific apparel, but they have a variety of colors that could be used for your tailgate outfit. They constantly have sales going on, so you don’t have to break the bank in order to look cute before the football game. From neutrals to colors and sweatsets to bathing suits, they have endless options of basics you can add your personal touch to.

Thrift Stores (Goodwill/Salvation Army)

4. Your local thrift store might just have the exact clothing piece you are looking for. While thrifting can be hit or miss, they usually have plenty of options for cute college crewnecks or t-shirts. If they don’t have your specific college, I am sure they will have your school colors in one of the many sections they offer. It is also a bonus to shop at a store where profits go back to supporting your local community and they usually offer great discounts.

Etsy

5. Etsy is the perfect marketplace for finding the tailgate clothing you have always wanted. The abundance of small businesses keeps your options endless and you can practically create any clothing you have ever envisioned. From DIY patched jackets to vintage boxer shorts, the possibilities of what pieces you can find are endless. Plus, it is always important to support small businesses when you can.

Brandy Melville

6. Brandy Melville may seem like a random store to throw on this list, but trust me you can find the best basics here. They have everything from cute red boxer shorts to navy blue tube tops. There are so many cute basics you can purchase and add your own twist to them, like wearing them with a logo hat or adding stickers on top. Additionally, you can use your purchases outside of tailgating and throughout the whole year, so it’s a win-win situation.

The University BookStore

7. Last but not least, don’t discredit your university’s bookstore! They keep upping their game every year, like adding new tennis skirts and pajamas boxers that would pair perfectly with any tank. Most stores have even started carrying Hype and Vice, so you can knock off two stores on this list. They also are perfect for getting your family to dress up in tailgate clothing when they come to visit, so everyone can show their university spirit at the game.