The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Syracuse chapter.

When moving out of the dorm at the end of the last school year, I realized that half of the clothes I had at school I never really wore, and decided to sell most of the pieces on Depop. I thought it would be a good idea to make a little bit of money, but also be able to repurpose the items, instead of them sitting in the back of my closet. I was able to sell most of the items, with them ranging between Edikted going out tops that I got sick of, and Brandy Melville sweatpants I was not wearing.

I never was a big shopper on Depop, but I had heard things from mutual friends, and also loved to go to vintage clothing shops. I started loving vintage stores when first going to the Keep Going NY popup that usually happens at the 505 Apartments/Peaks Coffee Company about every month or so. I found a staple camo jacket about a year ago, as well as some really cool vintage jorts (long jean shorts) last month at the popup.

These vintage popups and stores are great, and give a ton of small businesses a ton of recognition. Unfortunately, some can be a bit pricey, which isn’t the best thing for college students. Sometimes clothes that you could find at the thrift store were sold at vintage stores for triple the price, and I thought Depop would be the same way. I was SO wrong.

Depop has opened my eyes to a lot of different clothing styles, and also made it so I could easily sell pieces that I didnt want anymore, and find cool pieces for a discounted price.

For example, the famous black Danielle Guizio skirt that everyone wants, at a whopping $128 retail. I found it on Depop WITH TAGS for under a hundred dollars. Some may say that this was just a lucky find, but it’s just one example of a great find on Depop.

Another great example is the super cool Frye boots, that I have had on my mind for a while, personally. The thing about the Frye boots and the way they market to customers is that they use the technique of saying that these boots will last forever, and that’s why the price is so high. They are real leather and go with an array of outfits and styles. Even if that is the case, and even if I will never have to buy another pair of boots after I get a pair of Frye, it feels like a lot to drop $500+ on a pair of shoes. There are not many, but Frye boots are on Depop for around $90 on average. This would also give you the ability to have a vintage, used boot, that is worn already.

I linked a favorite on the Frye website, to keep an eye out for any deals/similar products.

https://www.thefryecompany.com/products/kate-pull-on?nosto=65ea434078b074576fc4b1da&variant=43531160518847

After shopping on Depop for awhile, I have found a favorite seller who I have gotten multiple pieces from.

@ funkyazzfinds has tons of unique, fun pieces, and I totally recommend checking them out. I linked their page below.

https://www.depop.com/funkyazzfinds/

Shopping on Depop and shopping vintage is just better than regular online shopping. Vintage brands and pieces were made with quality in mind, unlike the fast fashion sites that want you to buy the microtrends. Vintage shopping also allows you to find items that are no longer in production, meaning you can develop a unique, cool style. When shopping vintage, you are way less likely to run into someone wearing the same outfit.