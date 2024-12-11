Three Lessons from a Female Founder: My Summer of Inspiration

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Syracuse chapter.

This summer, I had the opportunity to intern under Melanie Hunter, the visionary and amazing founder of Alii Supplement. Through hands-on experience and invaluable mentorship, I gained insights into the world of entrepreneurship, marketing, and even women’s health.

Last March, while I was supposed to be engaged in my business law 8 am lecture, I stumbled upon a website called homefromcollege.com. (who I now intern for!) They specialize in connecting students with internship and job opportunities, and that’s where my internship with Alii Supplement began. As I scrolled I found a random job posting that caught my eye: “Alii Supplement is looking for a content and marketing intern.” I figured, “Why not?” and submitted an application without much expectation.

About a month or two later, completely forgetting that I had even applied, I checked my email and saw that Melanie Hunter, the CEO of Alii herself, messaged me on the platform! It turned out that Melanie’s story was way more inspiring than just a cool internship. Her journey with Alii started with a personal struggle. For years, hormonal birth control wreaked havoc on her health. Mood swings, constant infections, low energy – it was an exhausting rollercoaster. But Melanie, ever determined, wasn’t about to give up. Melanie’s life took a turn when she went back to school and discovered that hormonal birth control, a common reliance for many women, was depleting her body of essential nutrients. This revelation inspired her to create Alii, a supplement designed to restore balance and empower women to feel their best.

So, back to my internship. After Melanie reached out, everything literally accelerated. We quickly realized after messaging back and fourth that we would make an amazing team. We brainstormed marketing ideas over Zoom calls – sometimes even from airport terminals during my summer vacations! We strategized ways to grow Alii’s social media presence, and meetings while doing my makeup became the norm. I was even able to make videos all over the companies socials, making the brand more relatable for women my age too! Melanie wasn’t just a CEO to me; she became my mentor and a friend.

This incredible summer left me with three key takeaways:

1. Start now:

Melanie didn’t wait for the perfect moment to start her company. She had an idea, chased it down, and built a company from the ground up. It’s a powerful reminder to chase these types of goals, no matter how big or small. She is proof that it can work out.

2. Never Give Up:

As many know, the road to success is rarely smooth, and Alii has had its share of ups and downs. But Melanie never threw in the towel. Her dedication and perseverance are truly inspiring.

3. Work Hard:

This one might seem obvious, but watching Melanie lead by example left a lasting impression. Her drive and work ethic pushed me to put my best foot forward every day and take on some extremely hard challenges.

Beyond the practical skills and knowledge you gain during an internship, Melanie showed me the power of passion and purpose. Her commitment to helping women not just survive, but thrive on hormonal birth control, is truly remarkable. This summer was an unforgettable experience, and the lessons I learned have stayed with me long after the internship ended.