The Pressure of ‘Doing It All’ in College: Why It’s Okay to Slow Down

I was told from the start that four years in college would be the “best years of my life.” I dreamed about being a college student as I grew. I watched 13 going on 30 and pictured myself as Jenna Rink after graduating. Yet, behind this fantasy, is the harsh reality for a lot of us students: the pressure to “do it all” while you’re in college. From doing the best you can in your classes, to the pressure of being in multiple clubs and maintaining a social life while also securing an internship at the same time… it all seems like there’s always something you should be doing.

ChoosE the Right Things

Let’s dismiss the common belief: more is always better.

That is not always true. When deciding what you want to join or be a part of, focus on the quality of whatever it is over the quantity of things you could join. Ask yourself these questions before committing:

Does this align with my future goals?

Am I actually passionate about this?

Can I commit the time needed for this?

Avoid the Pressure to Do It All

Having the feeling that you need to join every club or attend every event is common, but you have to look at where this pressure comes from. Usually this pressure comes from comparing yourself to other students or peers, and it leads to feeling like you’re not doing enough.

Everyone’s path is going to be different.

What works for someone else, might not work for you.

Focus on your own goals, instead of trying to meet others expectations.

Recognizing and Avoiding Burnout

Burnout, which happens when you lose all motivation due to overcommitting, can be extremely tricky to navigate.

Here are some tips to help you avoid burnout:

Set Boundaries: Know your limits and don’t be afraid to say no. Prioritize Self-Care: Make time for activities that recharge you. Even a “rest” day where you stay in bed and relax all day can help you restart. Recharging does not mean you are lazy. Plan Your Schedule: Use a planner or digital calendar to manage your time effectively. (I started using a simple calendar and made it a widget, and it ended up helping me organize everything in my life.) Seek Support: Obviously, talk to your friends, family, or campus resources if you’re feeling like you are overwhelmed. It helps, and sometimes they have resources you never heard about that could help yopu.

It’s Okay to Slow Down

Taking a step back in no way means you’re falling behind. It took me a very long time to realize this and I still am working on it.

After taking time to make a schedule for myself, I realized that slowing down helped me to focus on what’s actually important, and taking things slow gave me the energy to excel in the areas that matter most for my future.

Remember, college is not just about building your resume, but also about discovering yourself and making your own way!

So?

It’s so easy to get caught up in the idea that you need to be doing everything all the time. I have felt it, my friends have felt it, we all have. But overcommitting can take away from your overall college experience. Instead, choose activities that genuinely interest you.

It’s okay to say no, take a break, and focus on what truly matters.

Slowing down doesn’t mean you’re doing worse; it means you’re doing what’s right for yourself.