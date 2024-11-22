The BEST Date Ideas For This Holiday Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Syracuse chapter.

‘Tis the season for love! The holidays are here, and it’s time to spark some romance in our lives. I believe the holidays are the best time for love, and allow for the best dates. Here are some date ideas you should try with your partner this holiday season:

baking holiday treats

Get cozy with your loved one and fire up the oven! Head to the store grab your favorite baked goods ingredients, and get cooking. You can even do a “bake-off”, and make your own dessert to compete against each other for the best item! Don’t be scared to spice things up, there are many ways you can have fun with this date. Don’t forget to have fun with this sweet date idea!

Holiday Movie Marathon

What better way to end a long, cold day than doing a movie marathon? Compile your favorite holiday movies, and snuggle up with your partner. Grab your popcorn, candy, or any movie snack you enjoy and you are ready for your marathon. You can even enjoy those treats you just baked while you watch! Make a pillow fort with as many pillows and blankets as you can find for the best cozy experience, or start a fire to get in that warm spirit. Nothing says holiday like watching your favorite movies.

DRIVE/WALKTHROUGH LIGHT SHOW

If you are feeling adventurous, or just need to get out of the house, look for a local light show! Find a neighborhood that is known for its holiday decorations, or a park that decorates specifically for the holidays, and enjoy time with your partner while looking at beautiful lights. If it’s too cold to go on a walk, you can drive through it as well while playing some holiday music and enjoy time being able to talk and enjoy each other’s company.

Feel free to try these ideas out and enjoy the best time for love!