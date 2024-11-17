This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Syracuse chapter.

With the nights getting longer, and the days getting colder, it’s time to trade in denim jackets for parkas, and flannels for fleeces. Even though temperatures are be dropping, you can still upgrade your winter wardrobe, and stay warm with style.

Layering

Layering not only keeps you warm during the winter, but it also allows you to incorporate multiple colors, patterns, and textures into one outfit.

While there are endless ways to layer up, starting with a long-sleeved, neutral-colored shirt makes for a great base piece. Both GAP and Old Navy sell a variety of long-sleeved shirt options for under $20.

Once you have the base of your outfit, you can have fun layering with a cardigan, or sweater vest. When you think of sweater vests, you may think of your grandpa, but this winter, sweater vests are in style for every generation. Zara.com has a wide array of pattern and color options for whatever mood you’re in. Maybe you’re feeling bold and want to grab the Argyle Knit Sweater Vest, or maybe you’re feeling classy and want to grab the timeless Cable Knit Sweater Vest. In terms of cardigans, Hollister has many options to add to your closet.

Now it’s time for the last and most important layer: a jacket. A winter jacket is an investment piece; it’s a clothing item that you may need to spend a little more money on than usual, but the longterm wear pays off. Make sure to choose a jacket color that you would want to wear winter after winter, since most good-quality coats start at least $100. Long coats like the Quince Women’s Responsible Down Long Puffer Jacket, are great for when snow starts to fall, but shorter jackets like the Uniqlo Seamless Down Parka, are better for everyday winter weather.

pops of color

Fashion is all about expressing yourself, a mentality that becomes even more important during the grey, and dreary months of winter. Adding a pop of color to your outfit is an easy way to make a simple outfit more exciting, and to make you stand out. Great colors for the winter are darker tones such as hunter green, burgundy, and navy blue. But feel free to wear whatever colors make you feel the most confident!

If you want to add color in your footwear, the Puma Suede XL Sneakers are a more unique alternative to the popular Adidas Originals Campus 00s. Or, if you would prefer to stand out with your accessories, a chunky scarf or knit hat is always a perfect addition to any outfit. Since the viral Acne Studios Mohair Checked Scarf is out of most people’s price range, a more affordable alternative is the Urban Outfitters Cozy Oversized Woven Scarf.

Hair accessories

You don’t have to be a hair stylist to incorporate fun hair accessories into your outfit. No matter your hair length, barrettes and hair pins are perfect for rescuing a bad hair day. The Oval Ponytail barrette from France Luxe, and the Madewell Twisted French Hair Pin, are great for updos, and the Emi Jay Starlet Headband is ideal for any hairstyle.

The winter months are long, but these outfit tips can help you stay stylish and confident all the way into the New Year.