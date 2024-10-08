This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Syracuse chapter.

Syracuse is home to hundreds of local businesses waiting to be explored. Shopping from small businesses, while sometimes more expensive, supports the local Syracuse economy, and numerous families providing products unique to the area. Ditch chain retailers and shop small, shop Syracuse!

The Cherry Pit Collective

Located in Downtown Syracuse, The Cherry Pit is a one stop shop for all things vintage clothing. Here, shoppers can find unique pieces not sold anywhere else, from vintage Syracuse merch, to embroidered cardigans. Syracuse University alumna Abigail Minicozzi, and Syracuse local Michelle Pfaff, founded The Cherry Pit three years ago in an effort to showcase smaller artists. Be sure to follow The Cherry Pit on Instagram (@thecherrypit.us) for updates on their latest events and clothing items.

Parthenon Books

If you are a book lover, look no further than Parthenon Books, Syracuse’s only independent bookstore. Syracuse students can even get 10% off any one item with a student ID. Browse Parthenon’s wide array of titles ranging from special editions to new releases, or attend one of their community events. Parthenon hosts fun, engaging events throughout the year like this October’s upcoming Lattes and Literature Book Club, or Enchanted Stories Society. Whether you are an avid reader, or are trying to get back into reading, Parthenon Books has the book for you.

Luna Cat Cafe

Luna Cat Cafe combines adorable, adoptable cats, with Japanese cuisine. Minutes away from Syracuse’s campus, this cafe opened in 2021 as a space for customers to sit back, relax, and have fun. Luna Cat Cafe partners with the Central New York Cat Coalition to help cats at the cafe find their forever homes. Even if you are not looking to adopt a cat, Luna Cat Cafe is the perfect place to spend time with friends, or escape the busy work week.

Glazed and Confused

Opened by Roman and Izabella Valenti in 2016, Glazed and Confused is a small batch homemade donut shop that bakes fresh donuts in made-to-order batches. Their large menu advertises creative flavor names such as “Pardon my French Toast,” and “The Dizzy Pig.” If you have a sweet tooth, or just craving a donut, be sure to stop by Glazed and Confused.

5. Wildflowers Armory

Wildflowers Armory is both a collective of artisans, and a space for customers to find art, clothing, and gifts, made right in Syracuse. Past vendors include Beings Apparel, Bossy B Jewelery, and Cuppa Candle. Visiting Wildflowers Armory is a great opportunity to learn more about local artists, and purchase items not found anywhere else.