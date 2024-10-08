The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Syracuse chapter.

I’m involved in so many clubs on campus that I love, but I feel like its affecting my school work. What should I do?

The beginning of the school year means new beginning and opportunities – especially for first-year students! At Syracuse University, there’s more than 300 student organizations that you can be a part of, all of which are really exciting and captivating.

When I was a first-year student, I remember professors and upperclassmen telling me to apply to all of the clubs that I had some interest in at the club fair. I understand where this idea is coming from, but, in reality, it’s not ideal. A lot of people have so many things that pique their interest, and joining every single club that captures it would be overwhelming.

First, break down each club that you’re a part of and list out what you like or dislike about it. Is it an educational or leisure club? Do you actually like going to it, or do you only like going to it with your friends? Are you gaining valuable things from the club? When does the club meet, and for how long? What are some things you’ve done while being in this club? Are you actively participating in this club?

Then, thinking about how these clubs may interfere with your work. Are some of these clubs at inconvenient times? Does it start while you’re in a different class? These all may sound like straight-forward questions to consider, but sometimes you’re blinded or are so busy with other things, that you don’t realize these small, minute details.

Based off of these questions, think about which clubs are benefitting you the least – educationally and/or socially – and leave some of these clubs. It doesn’t have to be every single one that you’re a part of or only your social clubs. In fact, social clubs are a great way for students to destress and put their minds away from school to focus on just having fun. Stay in the clubs that you’re truly passionate about and can see yourself continuing for a while. If you’re on the fence about a club because of how long you’ve been part of it, think about whether or not you truly enjoy being part of the club.

At the end of the day, you’re at college to learn. Clubs are here to heighten your college experience, and your academics should always come first. Sure, some of these clubs on campus are educational, which is great! But even with educational clubs, they should never interfere with your school work. If you can’t participate in these clubs now, there’s always time later on in your college life. Remember – you can always drop out of clubs with no serious consequences, but not classes.

Good luck, and you got this!