Members of Her Campus at Syracuse share advice that helped their mental health.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Syracuse chapter.
World Mental Health Day: Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
- “Avoid comparison and define success on your own terms.” – Juliet Jaques
- “Try not to dwell on things you can’t control. Put them in a purgatory in your mind.” – Izzy Griffin
- “Everything happens for a reason!” – Hailey George
- “Those who matter don’t mind, and those who mind don’t matter.” – Catie Taylor
- “You can’t prioritize everything.” – Charlotte Price
- “Always lean on your friends when you need it.” – Ava Robustelli
- “Everything works out in the end and if it doesn’t feel like it is then it’s not the end.” – Sam Schneider
- “Mastering detachment is an ongoing journey but has given my mind a sense of freedom.” – Ashley Llangari
“Change can be scary, but you know what’s scarier? Allowing fear to stop you from growing, evolving, and progressing.” – Mandy Hale
- “It’s ok to say no. Prioritize yourself and your needs before trying to please others.”
- “Do one thing a day that makes you happy” – Sabrina Macarthur
- “I learned how helpful meditation is for stress management and mental health.” – Charlotte Howland
- “This too shall pass. Accepting that everything happens in seasons and life goes on helped.” – Sierra Bacchus
- “If it won’t matter in 2 days, 2 weeks, or 2 years, don’t stress about it now.” – Charmen Pinkard
- “Everything happens for a reason and will work out the way it should.” – Madison Mayr
- “You become what you believe. The second I embraced this quotation as a second-semester Freshman last year I built myself and my brand more than I ever thought imaginable, and discovered how powerful you can be as a person when you embrace your passion and the power of working hard. And obviously, be a good person while doing it all.” – Mattingly Weisholtz
- “Share what you’ve gone through. You never know how much hearing it can help someone.” – Nicole Donahue
- “Most people will not judge you for sharing how you feel.” – Daisy Karoline
- “If something doesn’t benefit you anymore don’t be afraid to let it go.” – Charlotte Smith
- “To not take everything so seriously!” – Audrey Hirschman
- “Tomorrow is a brand new day, a new day to start again.” – Yare
- “Go day by day and live in the present and not the past because each day you grow and become a better version of yourself. Even if you have a few bad days don’t let it trick you into thinking that you aren’t growing because you still are.” – Lily Colman
- “Thoughts do not always = facts.” – Tess Cosgrave
- “There is a past version of you that is so proud of how far you have come.” – Tulin Su Duzgezen
- “You don’t need to be strong for others.” – Milena Chiarii
- “Work hard play hard is an absolute. The balance is a must.” – Chloe Fatuova
- “You can’t control the wind but you can always adjust the sail.” – Sarah Holland
- “No matter what today brings, tomorrow is a NEW day. This too, shall pass.” – Lydia Hall
- “Take the day off and rot in bed.” – Maal
- “The person I was a year ago is not who I am now because of my positive changes.” – Ella Maniloff
- “You don’t have to make other people happy in order to make yourself happy. You come first.” Kylee David
- “Do not stress over what you can’t control.” – Maddie Ford