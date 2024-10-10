Members of Her Campus at Syracuse share advice that helped their mental health.

Hi! I'm Mattingly Weisholtz, currently studying at Syracuse University's Whitman School of Management. As the president of Her Campus Syracuse, starting it on campus again from nothing, I now lead an amazing community of over 400 amazing members, organizing campus events and collaborating with well-known brands like Garnier and Valentino to expose young women to the world of influencer marketing. I hold two positions in my sorority, and work with many other student organizations. Balancing these roles in Her Campus and my studies, I continue to maintain high academic standards, a commitment to excellence, and most importantly, kindness.