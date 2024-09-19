The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Syracuse chapter.

With a lot of Syracuse students coming from New York City or California, they are expecting a lot of great cuisine. I’m from Michigan, and I was expecting a lot, but was also sure of the fact that the dining hall would not hit the spot every meal, or even any day. In case you need a break from the dining hall and the limited options, I have compiled a list of the favorites from some of us at Her Campus Syracuse.

BREAKFAST & BRUNCH TOP 4!

SALT CITY COFFEE, RISE AND SHINE, WATER STREET BAGELS, YETI RESTAURANT

Salt City: A staple here on the Syracuse campus, with room to study and hang out with friends. They have plenty of options such as a great Iced Chai Latte, and yummy baked goods. My favorite is the blueberry muffin, but another great one is the pizza bagel. Rise and Shine: This diner in Syracuse is a popular local spot known for its quirky atmosphere and creative breakfast offerings. The diner stands out with its colorful decor and a menu full of twists on classic dishes, such as the amazing pancakes, waffles, and omelettes. Rise and Shine’s friendly staff make it a favorite among both locals, students and visitors. Water Street Bagels: About a 7-minute car ride away from the main campus, but it is SO worth it. The bacon, egg, and cheese bagel, my personal favorite, is to die for. The bagels are wood-fired every morning and taste super fresh. They also have an array of sandwich options, including “The New Yorker.” This includes “thinly sliced pastrami, egg, swiss cheese, & Gulden’s spicy brown mustard.” Recommend! Yeti Frozen Yogurt and Cafe: Yeti! My favorite restaurant and sweet treat spot. Yeti offers a ton of items for lunch or dinner and it is locally owned in the neighborhood of Wescott. My favorite dishes include the Kali salad, the Chicken Pesto panini, and the custom Frozen yogurt bar. Yeti has something for everyone, and the staff are always super inviting and friendly. Don’t forget to go for $8 Weightless Wednesdays, where any weight of yogurt is $8.

DINNER TOP 5!

OH MY DARLING, PHOEBE’S RESTAURANT, XO TACO, HOPS SPOT, APIZZA

Oh My Darling: A truly beloved restaurant in the heart of Syracuse. The restaurant offers farm-to-table dishes made from locally-sourced ingredients, while in a modern atmosphere perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re stopping in for brunch, dinner, or drinks at their speakeasy, The Fitz, Oh My Darling offers a great dining experience that blends yummy dishes with good hospitality. An appetizer I recommend is the cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Dip, and the burger is to die for! Phoebe’s Restaurant: Phoebe’s is a charming and cozy spot known for contemporary American cuisine. Located near Syracuse University and right across the street from the Syarcuse Stage, it features a mix of classic and creative dishes, switching up the menu, and locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant’s beautiful garden room makes it a popular destination for both casual meals and special occasions. I am a big fan of the Burrata Salad, as well as the Autumn Primavera, Bleu Cheese burger, and the Salmon on their fall menu. Phoebe’s also has a long history in the community, adding to its appeal as a beloved local dining destination. XO Taco: XO is a modern and vibrant take on Mexican Cuisine, known for its fun decor and lively atmosphere. They offer a range of delicious tacos, and burritos, my favorite being the Birria Beef Burrito, and other Mexican-inspired dishes. Their margaritas are a highlight, and the spot is popular for both casual dining and late-night outings. Located on Fayette Street near campus, it’s a trendy destination for your Instagram, and for foodies in the area. Hops Spot: Hops Spot in Syracuse is a popular pub located in Armory Square which is a great part of Syracuse. The restaurant is widely known for its extensive craft beer selection, poutines, and gourmet burgers. My favorite is the French Onion Burger, with caramelized onions, melted provolone, and roasted garlic & thyme aioli. If you couldn’t tell, I am a burger snob. Hops Spot is a go-to spot for beer enthusiasts and foodies, who want a break from a fast food burger. Apizza Regionale: The best pizza in Syracuse! Apizza is right across the street from Dinosaur BBQ, which was a runner up in this contest. Apizza has great brick oven pizzas with a ton of variety. In the spring and summer they have outdoor seating, but it’s just as great when it’s colder outside with the smaller, but tall interior. The light crust and the perfect amount of any topping makes Apizza unbeatable. Totally recommend the Margarita pizza!!

Going into family weekend next weekend here in Syracuse, I hope that you will make your way over and enjoy these spots!