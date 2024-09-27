The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is the season of pumpkin spice, coziness, apple picking, and curling up on the couch with a good book. As the leaves change from green to red, here is a playlist of nine songs guaranteed to make you fall in love with fall.

“Linger” by The Cranberries

Wipe away tears while listening to this ’90s alternative hit. For music lovers who prefer moodier songs, be sure to add this song to your fall playlist.

“Anyone Else But You” by The Moldy Peaches

Featured on the soundtrack of the the fall rom-com, Juno, is “Anyone Else But You.” This charming tune will have you hopping, skipping, and jumping from Halloween, all the way to Thanksgiving.

“State of Grace” (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

“State of Grace” is the opening track off Swift’s famous fall album, Red (Taylor’s Version). “State of Grace” takes the listener through a whirlwind romance, serving as a warning to listeners about the trials and tribulations of love. Swift’s powerful vocals, combined with honest songwriting that feels straight out of Swift’s diary, makes for the perfect fall anthem.

“Burn, Burn, Burn” by Zach Bryan

Any fall playlist could not be complete without a little country. On “Burn, Burn, Burn,” Bryan reminds listeners to slow down, relax, and appreciate the little things in life like getting lost on an old back road, sitting under the shade of a tree, and feeling the warmth of the sun.

“Stick Season” by Noah Kahan

This song is for those still yearning for the sunshine and warmth of summer. While the chillier temperatures of fall may get some people down, Kahan understands.

“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer

This song captures the feeling of twirling around in a classic ’90s rom-com. Whether you want to channel your inner Rory Gilmore, or simply just get into the fall spirit, Sixpence None The Richer has you covered.

“Autumn in New York” by Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald

“Autumn in New York” will have you longing to stroll through Central Park on a crisp fall day. Even if you’re miles away from The Big Apple, Armstrong and Fitzgerald’s enchanting vocals will make you feel like you’re in the center of the city.

“Reckless Driving” by Lizzy McAlpine and Ben Kessler

McAlpine and Kessler’s vocals effortlessly blend together on this emotional duet. Although McAlpine is best known for her TikTok viral song “Ceilings,” “Reckless Driving” deserves just as much hype.

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

Is there any other way to end a fall playlist? This ’70s hit can be danced to all fall long, not just on the 21st night of September.