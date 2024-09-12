Easy And Accessible Ways To Release Stress In College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Syracuse chapter.

It may feel like anxiety is getting the best of you, but you have outlets and resources to help prevent this feeling from taking over! In this article I will be giving you five various ways to relieve stress produced by attending University.



1. Move Your Body!

While this seems like a no brainer, many people don’t realize how relieving it is to move around. Whether moving your body includes going to the gym, going on a walk outside, or even taking the stairs instead of the elevator, it makes a difference. According to Harvard Health, physical activity has been known to improve physical health as well as mental health, so even 10 minutes a day dedicated to motion can help your body fight off stress. It is also known to boost your mood and produce good chemicals that will help you stay motivated throughout the week! https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/exercising-to-relax#:~:text=The%20mental%20benefits%20of%20aerobic,natural%20painkillers%20and%20mood%20elevators.

2. Find A New Hobby!

Part of college is learning new things and having new experiences, so it is important to dive into interests of yours. Things like joining a social club or listening to new podcasts can be a great way to distract your mind from overwhelming thoughts and help you relieve inner tension. Moreover, journaling is a great way to express your inner thoughts/feelings and can be a good outlet for dissolving inner stress. Even listening to your favorite music artists can be a great distraction and alternative to feeding into negative inner thoughts.

3. Practice Self-Care!

College can be overwhelming through having a lot of school work or social events, so it is important to be kind to yourself. Dedicate some time out of your day to do little things for yourself, like treating yourself to a mid-day coffee or putting on a face mask as you are getting ready for bed. Additionally, don’t be too hard on yourself, you are entering a new era of your life and you should be so proud of yourself! Repeating positive affirmations helps calm down tension throughout the body and promotes confidence that is needed during this time in your life.

Original photo by Yasesvi Punuganti

4. Don’t Be Afraid To Ask For Help!

Before letting stress and anxiety get the best of you, make sure to find out what mental health resources your school has to offer. From licensed therapists to national hotlines, there are plenty of resources to act as a support system on campus! There is no shame in reaching out for help and taking the time to talk to a professional. These professionals are there for you and can help pinpoint stress triggers, while strategizing ways you can healthily cope with these triggers.

5. Manage Your Time!

Sometimes it feels like there are not enough hours in a day to complete everything you may have to do, so it is important to plan accordingly. Staying organized and making a guideline for your day can be a super easy way of avoiding time crunches. Using a calendar/planner or setting reminders on your devices can be a super efficient way to maintain a steady schedule. It is also essential to leave time in your day to let yourself eat, rest, and socialize, this is what creates a healthy balance in your day-to-day life.