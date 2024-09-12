Dorm Rooms to Dance Floors: House Music Revolution

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are songs with minimal lyrics really that good? Is it worth the hype? In the last couple of years and especially over this summer, house music has come back hotter than ever. The revival of house music has been popular amongst college students, particularly the people who love to dance, including all of us at HerCampus Syracuse. The house music revampment isn’t just a microtrend; it’s a new beginning of a genre that has been a cornerstone of electronic dance music (EDM) since its beginning in the 1980s in Chicago. A couple of the many people at the forefront of this revival are Dom Dolla and John Summit, who are both DJs and producers whose new music has helped redefine what we know as house. House music has gained popularity through a lot of different audiences, but particularly among young adults/college students. If you are against this house music trend, I suggest listening to all kinds of artists, and you should find one that gets you moving.

The rise of social media music platforms has played a huge role in the uprising of “house.” Platforms like Spotify, SoundCloud, and TikTok have made it easier for both established and emerging artists to reach all different audiences. These sites and apps allow artists to create their own tracks, but also combine with more well-known songs to appeal to all different kinds of audiences. The platforms also allow for anyone to become a DJ, and anyone to be able to put a few songs together if interested.

One of the people inspired by house artists is one of my best friends, Lauren Ervin. The native of Napa, California, started with a DJ board last year when she was messing around with one of her friends’ boards. “I love house because of its simplicity. I’m not forced to think too hard of a lyric, or grapple with some profound meaning,” Lauren says. It is so fun to watch her get into it, and mix songs that we all like. “The community of people, especially other women, who share that same love for playing has become such an influential piece of me.” Getting into DJing and house music made Lauren realize how it doesn’t always need to be a man behind the booth, and meeting young women who share the same passion, including her friends Mia and Paige, has inspired her to be confident in her skill and just play. Lauren enjoys listening to Dom Dolla, Joshwa, and Kasper G. This past weekend, on September 7, Lauren saw John Summit live in concert in Montreal. She said it was amazing and the energy there was unlike any other.

John Summit has recently emerged as one of the most significant figures in the house music world. With crazy, energetic performances like the one Lauren saw in Montreal, Summit has taken contemporary house to a new level and continues to push the boundaries. Watching his performances, whether online or at an in-person show, boosts your energy and creates a great atmosphere. Born in Chicago, Summit’s connection to house music is almost out of a storybook, given the genre’s birthplace. He first gained widespread recognition with his breakthrough track “Deep End” in 2020. The track, characterized by its crazy bassline, quickly became a dance floor and college staple, earning Summit a place among the genre’s leading artists. Summit has inspired a ton of people to start becoming DJ creators of house music, which has been trending on TikTok.

“It is such a diverse genre, every DJ I’ve met or worked with has a little bit different style than the last, it’s a beautiful thing.” Lauren Ervin

You might see the typical DJ on TikTok or Instagram, and it isn’t a woman. There was not much noise from female DJs until Xandra Pohl came out at U Miami, and a few other artists, Nina Kraviz, Anna, and several others. People like Lauren and the inspiration that she found should fuel the interested girls. Coming to college, you have to step out of your comfort zone and find the things that truly make you happy. A lot of people need to find a musical outlet to relieve stress or just to tap into their creative side. If you are one of these people, trying DJing would be a good move!

As house music and artists continue to grow, it’s clear that big artists like John Summit and growing artists like Lauren, are playing a pivotal role in shaping the future. As house music regains its popularity, it’s a reminder of the genre’s enduring power to connect, energize, and inspire. “And hearing a new song and falling in love… there is no better feeling, pure joy.”