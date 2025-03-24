Your Assigned Barbie Movie Based On Your Major 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I have been overwhelmed by a feeling of nostalgia and have revisited a lot of movies I loved when I was little. The Barbie Movie series was a huge part of my childhood, and while looking back, I can see why.

Many of these films are based on classic literature. Others are newly written tales for Barbie herself. Most importantly, these movies are empowering and give great messages for the young target audience.

As I was thinking back, I thought it would be fun to connect these movies to where I find myself now as a college student. I have aligned some of these Barbie movies to areas of study. So, without further ado, here is your Barbie movie based on your college major.

Biology/Biomedical/Animal Sciences – Barbie as the Island Princess (2007)

I can guess you like learning about plants, caring for animals, and exploring nature. Like Rosella in Barbie as the Island Princess, you care deeply for the environment. You love your friends just as much as you love your animal friends.

Business – Barbie and the Nutcracker (2001)

You tend to take the initiative and set long-term goals for the future. Just like the first Barbie movie to hit screens, you set the standards for more to come. You are organized, good with numbers, and keep it classic.

Chemistry – Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow (2007)

You are a very determined person. You work incredibly hard but may overwork yourself often. Just like Elina in this movie, you strive to solve problems to the best of your ability and put effort into the things you love.

Communications and Journalism – The Barbie Diaries (2006)

You are a people person and have a strong sense of who you are. Like Barbie, you love spending time with your friends. You enjoy sharing fun stories with others. As much as you may not like to admit it, you do like hearing a little gossip.

Computer Science – Barbie: Princess Charm School (2011)

The schoolwork may never seem to end, but you end up managing it the best you can. You pick up new technology easily. Like Blair and her friends in Barbie: Princess Charm School, you use new programs to your advantage and can work around an obstacle that comes your way.

Creative Writing – Barbie Mariposa (2008)

You are a storyteller and often search for experiences that get your creative juices flowing. The world of Barbie Mariposa is full of life and amazing creatures with many magical adventures ahead. As a creative writer, you treasure a unique story and love a spellbinding journey like Mariposa does.

Criminal Justice – Barbie and the Three Musketeers (2009)

You have a strong sense of integrity and strive to seek justice for those who need support. Barbie and the Musketeers share your ambitions and hard-working habits.

English – Barbie in A Christmas Carol (2008)

You love a good story with a meaningful message. Barbie in A Christmas Carol takes a spin on the classic story of A Christmas Carol, adding some new elements but for the most part, keeping the original tale intact.

Education – Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses (2006)

You want to inspire others to further their learning. You are good at setting achievable goals for both yourself and others. Much like the older sisters in Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses, you seek to teach others new skills.

Environmental Sciences – Barbie Presents Thumbelina (2009)

To put it simply, you want to make the world a better place. Thumbelina also does in Barbie Presents Thumbelina. You know a lot about nature and will work hard to make a difference.

Fashion – Barbie: A Fashion Fairytale (2010)

You love all things fashion, what else can I say? You like the thrill of the newest clothing line or love creating your own. Like all the characters in Barbie: A Fashion Fairytale, you feel the best when you “get your sparkle on.”

Exercise Sciences and Dance – Barbie in the Pink Shoes (2013)

You know the importance of physical activity better than anyone else. You and Kristyn both love to express yourselves through movement, creative exercises, and dance. You lace up your ballet slippers or jogging shoes and feel fully in your element.

Marketing/Advertising – Barbie: A Fairy Secret (2011)

In the busy fairy world in Barbie: A Fairy Secret, unique and eye-catching advertisements line every corner of the city. You search for inspiration and new tactics for marketing. You try to be creative and resourceful. You try to connect new strategies with older ones, like the idea of Barbie in a fairy world. Even though something has been done before, you manage to make it just as effective with your own take.

Music – Barbie of Swan Lake (2003)

Barbie of Swan Lake is full of amazing Tchaikovsky music, and music that you would probably know and enjoy. You embrace music like Odette does and it means a lot to you. You are a very talented person, and your passions can take you places you’ve always wanted.

Psychology – Barbie & the Diamond Castle (2008)

You are someone who knows the importance of relationships and seeks to provide support to those who need it. Like Liana and Alexa, you help those you love navigate relationships. You are fascinated by human nature and behavior and may search for answers through many different sources.

Drawing/Painting/Studio Arts – Barbie as Rapunzel (2002)

You love to express yourself through art and see this as your escape from reality. Rapunzel would agree with you on this. You are a gentle and incredibly talented person, creating art that inspires many.

Sports Management/Sports Media – Barbie in a Mermaid Tale (2010)

Merliah loves the thrill of the competition, and so do you. You love to watch every moment of the game and later report on all the best moments. You are an extroverted person, who may be stubborn at times but has good intentions.

Theatre – Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004)

You are an outgoing person who loves a great show. Whether you work behind the scenes or have the lead role, you love what you do, and nobody else can stop you. Like Barbie and Erika, you have big dreams and will work hard to achieve them.