Why ‘Gilmore Girls’ Is the Perfect Fall TV Show

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Gilmore Girls’ first episode was aired on Oct. 5, 2000. The show features a single mother and her daughter navigating the tricks and treats that life has to offer. Lorelai Gilmore had Rory at sixteen years old. They have the perfect mother-daughter relationship… sometimes. It would not be a TV show without drama! Here are a couple of reasons you should put Gilmore Girls on your fall Watch List…

1. Rory’s Complicated Love Life

If you are going to know anything about the show, you probably already know that Rory has the most complicated love life. Rory always finds herself in the messiest situations. She navigates multiple relationships, one of which is a situationship, and multiple cheating scandals!

Even though Rory has the most complicated love life, we cannot help but love her boyfriends! Dean, Tristan, Jess, and Logan are among the fan favorites. Personally, Logan wins my heart! She should have said yes!

2. Lorelai’s Humor

If you are watching Gilmore Girls, you won’t miss Lorelai’s clever remarks. Lorelai has a way with her words and her laugh is contagious. Lorelai could possibly be the most confident and awkward person in the world. You will find yourself saying that you want to be Lorelai Gilmore when you grow up.

Lorelai is a woman who knows what she wants! She is a single mother who is afraid of no one and she will protect her daughter from anyone who will cause her harm.

3. Stars Hollow

Everyone in Star’s Hollow contributes to the show! They are the perfect characters. Some have the utmost charm and charisma while others not so much… Personally, Kirk is my favorite Star’s Hollow resident. I consider him the Barbie of Star’s Hollow.

The episodes with Star’s Hollow Events are the best! They contribute most to the excitement and turmoil. You will burst out laughing during town meetings. The Autumn Festival, Winter Carnival, and the Battle of Star’s Hollow will leave you feeling like you are a part of the town.

4. Friday Night Dinners

Lorelai does not have the most loving relationship with her parents, Emily and Richard Gilmore. After her teen pregnancy, she severs her relationship with her parents. Things change when Lorelai is in need of financial help when Rory is accepted into Chilton. Emily and Richard agree to help Lorelai on one condition… Friday Night Dinners.

5. Luke Danes

Luke Danes owns a diner in Star’s Hollow. Luke and his diner are subjected to much of the show’s drama. Lorelai and Rory are frequent customers of Luke’s Diner. Luke is Lorelai’s main love interest. Everybody except Luke and Lorelai see this; even Lorelai’s parents see this. Additionally, Luke and Rory share a special father-daughter bond despite them not being biologically related. Luke will drop everything to protect Lorelai and Rory.

6. A year in the life

After you finish all 7 seasons of Gilmore Girls, you can watch Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The Netflix special features a bittersweet reunion between our favorite characters.