Which Taylor Swift Era Are You During Midterms?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterms week… the season of caffeine-fueled study sessions, emotional rollercoasters, and questioning every life choice that led you to that exam. And honestly? It’s giving major Taylor Swift energy. Whether you’re powering through like you’re in your Reputation era, romanticizing your study sessions like Lover, or having a full Red-coded meltdown in the library, there’s a Taylor era for every midterm mood. Take a seat, grab your coffee, and find out which era is basically your academic alter ego this week.

Debut

Is it your first midterms? Consider it your debut! Whether your in for a whirlwind or a breeze through midterms. This is your debut, you do not know what to expect. So, bunker down on studying and prepare for the worst even if it won’t be bad. Better be prepared than not prepared as a first year student during midterms. Also, it’s okay to make mistakes!

Fearless

Are you the type of student who goes to review sessions, office hours, or tutoring? Fearless is definitely your album during midterms. You’re the kind of person who likes to jump into things headfirst fearless. You’re very determined and strong-willed, however, you know when to ask for help.

Speak Now

If you are the friend who plans study dates with their besties, consider your midterm persona as Speak Now! Study time is best spent together and you value the memories you have with your friends. However, you want A’s on those midterms. Study time goes by a lot faster when laughing and helping both you and your friends succeed.

Red

Do you prefer absolute silence when studying in the library? You know midterms all too well… You best work in a quiet atmosphere in your cozy flannel where you can focus on the task at hand. Even though your the first to have a meltdown when studying and text the group chat, but you always persevere.

1989

Do you prefer a study date off-campus? You and your friends are “Starbucks” lovers, you are the type that will sit in a coffee shop for hours and even though you do not get a lot of work done, you know you had a blast laughing with your friends.

Reputation

If you’re anything like Reputation, you are very chill with whatever the outcomes of midterms will be. It can’t get any worse, right? You have had bad past experiences with midterms, so there is only one way up. You have decided that midterms are not your worse enemy. You will strive to do your best and that’s all that counts!

Lover

Are you posting your study sessions on TikTok? To get through midterms, you try romanticizing it and sharing it with your followers. You definitely listen to the Lover album on speaker and jam your heart out. You definitely enjoy writing your notes on the whiteboard (maybe even some doodles).

Folklore

You’ve fully embraced your cozy, studious side. Your midterm prep involves oversized sweaters, chill playlists, and turning the library into your cottagecore escape. You might be stressed, but you’re channeling it into quiet focus and dreamy study vibes. If you’re in your Folklore era, you’re the type to romanticize your all-nighter like it’s a scene from an indie film.

Evermore

You’re deep in the trenches of midterm season. Your vibe is burnt-out but determined. You’ve got your notes, your coffee, and the quiet resignation that this week will test every ounce of your patience. If you’re in your Evermore era, you’re the one sighing dramatically in the group chat, but still showing up and getting it done (eventually).

Midnights

You’re running on iced coffee, self-doubt, and the kind of late-night spirals that make you rethink your major at 2 a.m. Your study sessions start strong but somehow turn into scrolling through TikTok until you snap back to reality. You thrive under the glow of your desk lamp, convincing yourself that procrastination is just part of your creative process.

Ttpd

You’ve turned your midterm prep into a dramatic saga. Every assignment feels like a 3-hour musical, and you’re convinced no one has ever suffered like you have in the depths of this group project or essay. You’re the friend who is annotating their textbooks with unreadable handwriting that only you can read.

