Which Summer Movie to Watch Based on Your Zodiac Sign 

Summertime is just around the corner! School is wrapping up, the sun is shining, and now is the time to start planning for the next few months. This time of year has some of the best vibes, so it comes as no surprise that many good movies capture the feeling!

Looking for something to watch or just curious to see the list? Below are some great summer movies based on the star signs!

Capricorn (Dec 22 to Jan 19)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Just like Clark Griswold, you are a dedicated and persistent person. You are a family person, but sometimes you can be a little too prideful in your long-term goals. Nonetheless, you are a super fun person to be around

Aquarius (Jan 20 to Feb 18)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Your independence and innovative thinking allow you to take on any obstacle by yourself. Sam and Suzy are much like you, creative and free-spirited. While you are self-resilient, this can make it difficult for you to ask for help.

Pisces (Feb 19 to Mar 20)

Before Sunrise (1995)

Your friends may consider you a dreamer or an artist. Life for you holds deep meaning through your strong emotional connection, your love for the arts, and your search for love. Your compassion is contagious in the best way, just like Jesse and Celine’s.

Aries (Mar 21 to Apr 19)

Blue Crush (2002)

Like the leading ladies in this movie, you are bold, strong-willed, and perhaps a little too competitive at times. You are confident when it comes to your passion. Both you and Anne Marie never lose commitment, even when times are tough.

Taurus (Apr 20 to May 20)

The Meg (2018)

You are a practical and dependable person. Sometimes, you may be set in your ways, but that makes you a classic. Similarly to Jaws, The Meg gives a familiar but updated story to a fierce, adventurous tale.

Gemini (May 21 to Jun 21)

The Parent Trap (1998)

You and the twins in The Parent Trap share a lot in common. You are adaptable, curious, and always searching to learn more. Some may consider you childish, but you take no offense at that.

Cancer (Jun 22 to Jul 22)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Both emotional and loyal, you could find yourself relating to both girls. You are nurturing Thelma and are incredibly loyal, like Louise. Your struggles will get you down, but at the end of the day, loved ones lift your spirits.

Leo (Jul 23 to Aug 22)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

You will be the first one to admit you love a little drama in your life, just like this gossip-filled story. You can light up any room with just your presence. Your confidence is undeniable, whether that be for better or worse.

Virgo (Aug 23 to Sept 22)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

It may be hard to look past imperfections because of your detail-oriented nature. Dysfunction is certainly not your thing, but this movie’s chaos can guide you on a healthy step out of your comfort zone.

Libra (Sept 23 to Oct 23)

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

You are a lover, an artist, and an idealist. Just like Tom, you seek a meaningful life full of devotion. Because of this, you may find it difficult to accept not getting a happy ending.

Scorpio (Oct 24 to Nov 21)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

You are brave and ambitious, often ready to take on a challenge. Like the team in Journey to the Center of the Earth, you are resourceful and work well under pressure.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 to Dec 21)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

You are unique in both your spontaneous passion and freedom-loving nature. Like everyone in this musical, you stand out, you are fun, and you know how to have a good time.