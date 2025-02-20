The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wondered what your favorite sitcom says about you? Probably not, but here is a list of ten sitcom coms that have captured the hearts of many. Who knows? Maybe you relate to your favorite show on a deeper level than you expected.

“Friends”

This is one of the classics when it comes to the sitcom world. “Friends” has and will always be a timeless comedy. So if this is your favorite sitcom, you are considered the “Mom Friend” or “Dad Friend” of your friend group. You are loyal to a fault and stay true to your own morals. You love to see your friends succeed and expect the best from them. You care for the well-being of your friends way above your own, which can be both a good and a bad thing.

“That 70’s Show”

If “That 70’s Show” is your favorite sitcom, you probably can relate to it in a number of different ways. You are the creative one out of your friend group, and you love to express yourself through your wardrobe or through other creative liberties. This raunchy sitcom can be considered the epitome of your troubled teens and early adulthood. You love this show so much that you have probably not watched the spin-off: “That 90’s Show”. You have a very rebellious and adventurous nature.

“The Office”

“The Office” is a favorite amongst all demographics. From Gen Z to Gen X, “The Office” has captured the hearts of many. If this sitcom is your favorite, you have an excellent sense of humor. You are the best thing that has ever happened to your friends. Your laugh steals the hearts of many. You probably describe yourself as very introverted but loud once your friends get to know you. Unfortunately, your humorous personality can be overlooked and misunderstood.

“Schitt’s Creek”

If “Schitt’s Creek” is your all-time favorite sitcom, you probably always say “Ew, David” and have stickers of the show on your laptop or favorite water bottle. You have an elite sense of humor and you are probably very apprehensive about trying new things. It probably takes you a while to fall in love with both fictional characters and people in real life. You always are cautious when being introduced to new friends. You are a very elegant individual and you care how you present yourself to others.

“Trailer Park Boys”

Just like “Trailer Park Boys’, you are a hidden gem. Not a lot of people know about this show, let alone have it listed as their favorite sitcom. If you enjoy “Trailer Park Boys”, you probably are not a picky person when it comes to food and trying new things. You enjoy taking risks, watching action movies, and exploring new areas. Although, no matter where you go or the new things you try, you will always stay true to your roots. In the long run, friends and family are the things you care about the most.

“Full House”

If you grew up watching “Full House”, this has been your favorite sitcom for since your childhood. You are a kind and forgiving person with a heart made of gold. You are always the best at giving advice, however, people take your forgiving nature for granted. You are a big dreamer and wish to travel. The world is your oyster. Being around the people who love you motivates you to be the best version of yourself.

“Fresh Prince of Bel Air”

Like “Full House”, you grew up watching this show. People probably consider you to be more immature for your age. You like having a few close friends instead of a big friend group. Just like Will, you share the same sense of humor as him. You probably do not clean your room as often as you would like and you are a very indecisive person. You particularly enjoy “Your Mom” jokes, and you are the life of the party. Sometimes you can be irresponsible and unreliable.

“Big Bang Theory”

If the “Big Bang Theory” is your favorite sitcom, you probably consider yourself to be a very awkward person. You love taking on new hobbies and much prefer the company of animals over people. You also give the best advice, because you are a people watcher. You avoid confrontation and are the listener out of your friend group. You are always lending an ear when a friend is in need of venting.

“Modern Family”

“Modern Family” is a true gem of the sitcom world. If “Modern Family” is your favorite sitcom, you love a little bit of drama and chaos. You watch the show when you are need of relaxation in your life, and you are probably always busy. You probably say you run on caffeine, and you never go anywhere without your morning energy drink, tea, or coffee. You are a very grounded individual who is intelligent when it comes to your social life. Although, you rarely take time to yourself as you are always needed by others.

“New Girl”