What Your Favorite ‘LOTR’/’Hobbit’ Character Says About You

What Your Favorite Hobbit Character Says About You:

When it comes to Tolkien, I’m a total nerd. I’ve seen The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings countless times and have been utterly obsessed with the sagas since I was about 12 years old. I love the characters of each series dearly, and I think it would be fun to tell you what your favorite character says about you. This is all in good fun, of course; just because you like Bilbo does not mean you’re a goody two-shoes. ;)

1. Bilbo Baggins

You are, without a doubt, a strict rule follower. You never do anything reckless or spontaneous unless you’re forced to do it and literally dragged out of your house. You like your small corner of the world and don’t see a point in having an adventure, at least until you do, and then there’s no going back. You’re highly astute and have a keen mind that helps you win most of your battles. You are not the best physical fighter and prefer words and riddles to outsmart your foes. You are a dedicated and loyal friend and would go to extreme lengths to save those you care about.

2. Frodo Baggins

You’re brave, have a lot of courage and determination, but you don’t always treat your friends kindly. You can be emotional and might be susceptible to evil forces, or (in everyday life) judgment, mean people, or stress. You are strong beyond belief and have a great set of friends who will go through thick and thin to help you. You are inspiring, and people will tell tales of your greatness.

3. Gimli

You are as tough and stubborn as they come. You love to have a snack and a good laugh and often are playfully at odds with someone else in your inner circle. You’re a beast and charming, and even though you pretend not to care, you have a big heart.

4. Legolas

You can be a bit pompous, but only when you first meet some people. You have a friendly competition going with one of your friends and probably have a huge crush on the person who doesn’t want you back. You are loyal to your close friends and are extremely graceful. You always have sassy comebacks and one-liners.

5. Tauriel

You are kind, tough, and have a strong moral code. You seek justice for those who cannot get it themselves and always put yourself on the line to help those in need. You may not say much, but you have a lasting impact on those you do touch. You don’t take any nonsense and do what you think is right.

6. Aaragorn

There is nothing you can’t do. You are most definitely the main character. You are a true, natural-born leader and know right from wrong. You are willing to sacrifice yourself for the greater good. You tend to be softspoken, but your words are loud. You would do anything for your people and your friends and are intelligent beyond belief.

7. Thorin Oakenshield

You are a bit gruff and rough around the edges, with a grim attitude. You have a mission, and you are not going to give it up, no matter what the cost. You only open up and show vulnerability to those you really trust. Sometimes, you can lose sight of what’s important, but you always find your way back to fight for your cause.

8. Eowyn

You are underrated and much stronger than you appear. You are strong-willed and fight to be equal and prove that you can do anything. You are complex and in touch with both your feminine and masculine sides. Though you may not have been someone’s first choice, you are someone else’s ideal partner. You have so much to offer and take risks, even putting yourself in the middle of danger to help those in need.

9. Gandalf

You are wise, very wise. You can get offended easily because you demand respect and not everyone gives it to you. You are quite powerful but can meet your match in certain people. You probably have great fireworks.

10. Saruman

You are shady and a traitor. Don’t be like Sauron. You are the epitome of a double agent. You deceive your friends and lie. You are the worst sort of person. Everyone most likely hates you.

Just kidding- Saruman is no one’s favorite character.

There you go! Each character brings something different and unique to the table that the other characters couldn’t live without.