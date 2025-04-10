What To Wear To The Miss Possessive Tour

Tate McRae’s “Miss Possessive Tour” kicked off on Mar. 18, 2025, in Mexico City. Saying that “I like Tate McRae” is an understatement. I am quite literally obsessed with her and her new album. The tour is in support of her new album So Close To What; she will also perform hits from her previous albums during the tour. Fortunately for me, I was able to snag tickets back in February for her stop in Pittsburgh on Oct. 15, 2025. The concert might be forever away, but it’s not too early to start planning an outfit. So here are a few ideas on what to wear:
- Jerseys
-
If you know anything about Tate, it is probably that she loves wearing jerseys. Many of the outfits on her previous tours consist of oversized jerseys paired with Adidas shorts. The number on the back of her jersey is “T8”. You can find jerseys similar to hers on Etsy, and if you are looking for a plain jersey, you can find cute designs on Amazon or Shein. This is a brilliant way to stay both comfortable and fashionable.
- Bomber & Racer Jackets
-
If you are in your “Sports Car” era, you will definitely find that bomber and racer jackets will match your vibe the best. In Tate’s “Sports Car” music video, you will see her in a red and black racer jacket. This outfit, paired with a bodysuit and shorts, will have you looking like Tate McRae herself. Like the jerseys, you can find good-quality bomber and racer jackets on Amazon.
- “Purple Lace Bra”
-
“Did my purple lace bra get your attention?” is a famous lyric off of Tate’s new album. Many fans are donning their “purple lace bras” for the “Miss Possessive Tour”. You do not necessarily have to wear a bra, you can wear a corset top or even a bodysuit. Many fans are speculating that the purple lace bra originated from the “It’s ok I’m ok” music video, where she is seen wearing a lavender lace bra. Additionally, Victoria’s Secret and Aerie both offer comfortable and functional tops to wear!
- Thigh High or Knee High Boots
-
To sell your outfit even more, you can pair it with thigh-high or knee-high boots. This is a signature of Tate’s most iconic outfits. I am obsessed with her tour looks that have knee-high boots, you are more than likely going to twin with her and other fans if you choose to wear a pair of boots. Places like Target, Amazon, and Walmart offer thigh-high or knee-high boots that are budget-friendly.
- Adidas
-
Due to Tate’s dancing background, her style is more sporty and athletic. Adidas actually sponsors her, both on and off the stage. Tate can be seen in Adidas clothing. Tate McRae fronted Adidas’s Lightblaze collection. Honestly, anything Adidas would match the concert’s vibe, and you would be showing her your support!