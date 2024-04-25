The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

Since it is nearing the end of the academic year, it’s time to start thinking about your summer plans. Every year, I wait in anticipation for the last day of school, but I begin planning my bucket list well in advance. This year, I thought I’d share some of my must-do’s this summer with you. Here is a list of several fun and easy things you can put on your summer bucket list.

Car picnics

Car picnics might be one of the most dangerous ideas on this list, but that’s not to say that it isn’t fun. While the idea can be messy, especially if you are eating Chipotle, Taco Bell, or incredibly drippy foods, it’s a great memory to make. Sitting in the car devouring your food and even participating in a Mukbang (the act of eating food on camera) with friends or siblings makes for an afternoon full of laughs and good eating.

Day trips to the beach

It’s simple and sunny. Though this option might not be feasible for all, yet for those who are within a few hours of the beach, it is a great idea. A day trip to New Jersey to spend a day tanning or walking up and down the boardwalk is memorable and there is plenty to do. Especially for people who can’t take much of the sun or the sand, a few hours there and back is the perfect opportunity to soak up the rays but not get sunburnt.

Backyard games (Cornhole, Washers, Ladderball)

A classic for all ages. Grab your favorite game, a few friends or family members and chill on the deck or in your yard all day. Backyard games are an easy way to bond with others and they allow for at-home fun. Cheap (if you’ve previously bought the games) and time-consuming (in a good way), backyard games can be reused all summer so the good times never end. Staying in your backyard all day also makes it easy to have an outdoor meal, snacks, or drinks, and have fun right at home. Have a tournament and give the winners a fun prize, or just have friendly competition; the choice is yours.

Outdoor movie night

If you have a projector or movie screen, this idea is terrific! If not, Amazon has projectors that don’t cost too much and will last a long time. No one wants to be cooped up inside if the weather is nice, and this is a nice way to utilize your outdoor seating and get enough Vitamin D and fresh air while also enjoying your favorite films.

Charcuterie board get-together

Who doesn’t love food? Personally, food is something that brings my family, friends, and I together. Make a trip to the store and grab some yummy snacks to compile onto a charcuterie board. This even allows for bonding time while cutting fruits and veggies and after you’ve assembled the board, you can take it outside to watch your movie on your projector.

Sidewalk chalk

Kids love this activity. It’s slightly messy but nothing a little water can’t fix. Creating vibrant pictures on the sidewalk is sure to keep you busy for a few hours and the results will get your neighbors complimenting you like crazy. Until the rain washes them away, your pictures will be the new hot spot for your neighbors and little ones passing by will “ooh” and “ah” all day.

Go to the park

There’s no better way to get your steps up than by going to the park. Some of the parks located close to my home are very scenic and you can walk around lakes and through forests while you get your exercise. At any point, you can turn around and there are multiple trails, so you can pick and choose how intense of a walk or run you want to embark on.

Paint a bikini box

This one’s for the girls. Everyone loves shopping for new bathing suits each year, but where do you put them once your spree is over? Bikini Box. Grab any wooden crate from Michael’s or Walmart and get your acrylic paint ready. You can paint with friends or siblings and when it’s done, it will look adorable.

Amusement park

If there are amusement parks around you, a day full of rides and fun is just what you need. Whether you like the ferris wheel or racing roller coasters, the park can help you. Top it all off with an ice cream cone or a hotdog and you’ve just had the best day ever.

Cook new foods

As someone whose mom makes the same meals over and over again (no matter how delicious they are), I recommend trying some new recipes. Cooking new things will break up the monotony of same old same old, and it will teach you a new skill. If you don’t want to be eating microwaveable mac n’ cheese for the rest of your adult life, you need to learn how to cook. Besides, you might discover a new food that you just can’t stop eating.

Tie Dye t-shirts or shoes

It may take a whole afternoon to tie your t-shirts into a cool pattern, but it’s worth it. You can even make matching shirts with siblings, cousins, or friends and bond over a simple activity.

Go to a minor league baseball game

There’s just nothing like sitting at a ball game on a Friday night, eating chicken tenders and sipping a large, cold Coke with your family or friends. Plus, sometimes you can see fireworks at the end of the game.

Take pictures at golden hour

If you need Insta-worthy pictures, golden hour is the perfect time to have a photoshoot. Put on a cute sundress, do your hair nice, and snap some pics.

Make s’mores

Delicious desserts are a wonderful addition to a fun summer day. Wait until it gets dark out and invite over some friends to share the sweet treat.

Grab some ice cream

Countless ice cream establishments are open during the summer time and an ice cold snack never hurt anyone. Make a trip to your local Dairy Queen, Rita’s, or Owowcow and indulge in a refreshing treat.

Go hiking

What better way to enjoy the great outdoors than by exploring? Throw on your sneakers and set out into the wild. Spice up your hike by looking out for birds or flowers and put your phone away to enjoy nature for a little while.

Play cup pong

For those under 21, Cup Pong is a safe option for outdoor (or indoor) fun. Fill up those cups, assemble a team, and get playing. Have a tournament in your backyard.

Have a water balloon fight

On extremely hot days, sometimes sitting with a lemonade isn’t enough. If you want to get super soaked, invite your family and friends over and get ready to have the water war of your life.

Make mocktails/tiki bar

Personally, a good drink can make my day go from bad to good, especially when it’s summer drinks that I’m sipping. Pick up some juice and soda from the store and start mixing up a Shirley Temple.

Tan and read a book

Sometimes all you need is a book, a lounger, and the sun. Make sure to sunscreen up or you’ll get burned, especially if you’re lost in your book. Enjoy the summer weather and grow your mind all at once.

Paint rocks and hide them around the neighborhood

Another fun and simple activity to pass the time is rock painting. Plus, neighbors love to walk around and see a splash of color amidst a rock pile. They’re cute and decorative. Place them around your outdoor flower pots or in your garden to add a pop of color to your yard.

Summer is the time to find new hobbies and enjoy the time off. Whether it is by tanning and relaxing, soaking up the summer sun, or by exploring new activities, all options are great for maximizing your summer. See how many things you can cross off your bucket list this summer and try new things with new people!

Summer Bucket List Activities: 80 Fun Things to Do this Sunny Season (bucketlistjourney.net)

Backyard Bucket List: 45 Fun Activities, Games & Things to Do (bucketlistjourney.net)