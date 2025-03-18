Who doesn’t enjoy a movie night? Whether it be with your school friends or your family, there always seems to be one difficult decision of the night. When the time comes to pick a movie, it can be a struggle to decide on the perfect one.
Disney Plus is a streaming service with content for almost everyone, which makes it one of the best sites to stream on for a group of friends or family. However, with so much Disney content and so many popular films, it might be difficult to find something new.
My friends and I have had this issue. After searching the service over and over again, I discovered some great lesser-known movies. As of March 2025, here are some underappreciated movies you can watch on Disney Plus!
For The Feeling of Nostalgia
No matter who you are, I am sure you grew up with something Disney in your childhood. Why not spend your movie night with some iconic characters?
Cinderella (2015)
Winnie the Pooh (2011)
Mickey-Donald-Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004)
For An Exciting Musical
Sometimes, you may be in the mood to hear some music. Luckily, there are a bunch of fantastic musicals featured on Disney Plus. Below are some of my underrated favorites.
Let It Shine (2014)
Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)
Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
For Something Thought-Provoking
There are great films on Disney Plus that aren’t just comedic fun. Here are some dramas and pieces with historical influence that allow your mind to think on a deeper level.
Isle of Dogs (2018)
Jojo Rabbit (2019)
Brooklyn (2015)
For A Fun Adventure
Want some adventure? I have found many thrilling films that are full of both action and jokes. Here are just a few!
Adventures in Babysitting (1987)
The Book of Life (2014)
Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
The Princess Protection Program (2009)
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
Treasure Planet (2002)
For A Fuzzy Friendship
I will admit, I have a soft spot for films with animal companions. Here are a few heartwarming ones!
Brother Bear (2003)
Oliver and Company (1988)
White Fang (1991)
For Something Short and Sweet
Sometimes, it only feels right to watch a short film. Maybe you don’t have much time or just want a simpler story. Disney Plus offers many short films under 15 minutes, and the following are some of my favorites!
Burrow (2020)
Day and Night (2010)
Paperman (2012)