Who doesn’t enjoy a movie night? Whether it be with your school friends or your family, there always seems to be one difficult decision of the night. When the time comes to pick a movie, it can be a struggle to decide on the perfect one. 

Disney Plus is a streaming service with content for almost everyone, which makes it one of the best sites to stream on for a group of friends or family. However, with so much Disney content and so many popular films, it might be difficult to find something new.  

My friends and I have had this issue. After searching the service over and over again, I discovered some great lesser-known movies. As of March 2025, here are some underappreciated movies you can watch on Disney Plus!

For The Feeling of Nostalgia 

No matter who you are, I am sure you grew up with something Disney in your childhood. Why not spend your movie night with some iconic characters?  

Cinderella (2015) 

Winnie the Pooh (2011) 

Mickey-Donald-Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004) 

For An Exciting Musical 

Sometimes, you may be in the mood to hear some music. Luckily, there are a bunch of fantastic musicals featured on Disney Plus. Below are some of my underrated favorites.  

Let It Shine (2014) 

Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971) 

Mary Poppins Returns (2018) 

For Something Thought-Provoking 

There are great films on Disney Plus that aren’t just comedic fun. Here are some dramas and pieces with historical influence that allow your mind to think on a deeper level.

Isle of Dogs (2018)  

Jojo Rabbit (2019)  

Brooklyn (2015)   

For A Fun Adventure 

Want some adventure? I have found many thrilling films that are full of both action and jokes. Here are just a few! 

Adventures in Babysitting (1987) 

The Book of Life (2014) 

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001) 

The Princess Protection Program (2009) 

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) 

Treasure Planet (2002) 

For A Fuzzy Friendship 

I will admit, I have a soft spot for films with animal companions. Here are a few heartwarming ones! 

Brother Bear (2003) 

Oliver and Company (1988) 

White Fang (1991) 

For Something Short and Sweet 

Sometimes, it only feels right to watch a short film. Maybe you don’t have much time or just want a simpler story. Disney Plus offers many short films under 15 minutes, and the following are some of my favorites! 

Burrow (2020) 

Day and Night (2010) 

Paperman (2012) 

