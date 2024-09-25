The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about you, but I struggle with doing homework in my dorm room. Something about having all my stuff in my room and within arm’s reach makes me want to do anything BUT that five-page paper. And with such a small campus, it can feel like the hidden gems of study spots are always taken. Lucky for you, I don’t gatekeep! Here are my top five go-to spots on campus to plop down and study for hours.

No. 5: Starbucks

Now listen, I know this is a popular one, and it’s not a hidden gem per se, but it is one of the best spots for a reason. And if I have the money, it’s so nice to sit down with a nice chai tea and crank out some papers or just do some creative writing. The booth seats are the best because you can be comfy while staring out the window to people watch when you need a break from the screen. However, if you’re studying with a friend, I don’t recommend this. Table space can be limited, so you might struggle to find spots to put your stuff down. You two may end up having to grab another one of the small circle tables just so you have space. On your own though, it’s a great spot to rest and relax, sip some coffee, and do your work.

No. 4: LGBTQ+ Resource Room

Last year, the Scholar’s Hall basement was turned into the new LGBTQ+ Resource Center! There are bean bag chairs, fidgets, and massive whiteboards. The rooms are decorated to be open and friendly to all, even if you don’t identify, and are just an ally. Everyone is more than welcome to come in and enjoy the space. This spot always has people laughing and working hard during the day, and the Scholar House residents are downstairs playing Switch and just hanging out at night. It can get pretty noisy quickly. If you need something more quiet, there is a back classroom with whiteboards and tons of space to spread out. It really checks off all of the boxes.

No. 3: CS and Math Lounge

This is limited to a specific set of majors, and I hate to say I use this room more than I should, as I am not a Computer Science or Math major. To be fair, I only use it when absolutely no one else is in there. If you are one of those majors, this space is located in Fisher Hall on the third floor. It is a small classroom with a chalkboard and some pretty comfy chairs. If you need a place to just sit and work out complicated problems or even just need a quiet environment to knock out assignments in between classes, I would stop by and just sit for an hour or two. They also offer some of their math tutoring out of this room, so if you are struggling with a class, you can make an appointment.

No. 2: Sensory Study Room

Located in the basement of the library, this is one of the two study rooms downstairs. Unlike the other study rooms, this one is set up with bean bag chairs and fidgets. It also includes tons of different seating options and a sound machine in case you need background noise. I like this room because it’s the only one where I feel like no one can see into it and see me. Sometimes in the ones upstairs, I feel bad taking study breaks because people think I am just sitting there on my phone and not utilizing the space. But in the sensory room, I don’t feel that pressure. I feel like I can take those breaks when I need to calm down or lay down on the beanbag when I’m overwhelmed. The only downside to this room is that you have to book the space and you can only book it for two-hour blocks. If you need a space to work all day, this might not be the space for you.

No. 1: The VIP Center Wellness Room

I am completely biased, as I didn’t discover this room until I started working down there. But now that I have, you can usually find me snuggled up in the wellness room if I’m not at home or in class. This room in the VIP Center reminds me of a friend’s living room with a couch and multiple bean bag chairs. There is truly nothing like curling up in a bean bag chair under a weighted blanket and writing a paper. The room is meant to help you relax, and it does just that. I love coming down with my lunch or dinner and completing my assignments here because it is just so comfy and cozy. The only problem you may face is the VIP Center’s hours which are limited, but if you study during the day, you have to go.

Hopefully I don’t regret telling you my favorite study spots on campus. But these are the go-to spots for studying and working on campus in my opinion. If you are struggling to find a place that fits your fancy, I definitely recommend checking at least one of them out!