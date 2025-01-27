The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“New Year, New Me” hits harder every year. As thousands of people try to better themselves each year, I think it’s also my turn! Need ideas for resolutions? Here are my goals for 2025!

1. Read More Books

Reading is one of my favorite pastimes. I enjoy the thrill of a mystery or the yearning in a Victorian Era romance. This is something I have always enjoyed doing, and I would love to read 10+ books in 2025. My TBR (To Be Read) will be ready for me to demolish this year.

2. Get Better Grades

Unfortunately, I did not take my first semester here at Susquehanna University seriously, so this year I want my GPA to be higher. My first semester, I came into school with the high school mindset, and I did not give 100% towards my assignments and exams.

3. Work out more

I feel like this is on everyone’s “New Year New Me” list, however, I enjoy working out for myself. I find that working out definitely makes me calmer and more in tune with my wellbeing. It feels good to accomplish something during your day, which is why I want to add this to my routine.

4. DRess Up More

Personally, I am always in sweatpants and a crewneck. This year I want to try to dress up more, which goes along the lines of working out more. Dressing up, even if it is a pair of jeans and sweater, makes me feel like I accomplished something during my day. It makes me feel more productive, and I look cute while going about my day.

5. Expand my Vocabulary

My first impression of someone normally is the way they speak. People who have such a broad vocabulary inspire me to be better. So this year, I want to work hard to expand my vocabulary. Learning should be something everyone strives to do, and I look forward to this accomplishment.