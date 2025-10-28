‘There’s Nothing to Read!’: 5 Diverse Texts to Read to Broaden Your Perspectives

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Out with the old, in with the new

There are many times where I get stuck reading one specific genre, whether it’s fantasy, realistic fiction, or romance. I’ve found recently that I get bored of the same thing over and over again. I need to branch out and add some new books to my TBR (to be read) list. In the past couple of years since becoming a college student who is required to take various English classes, I’ve been exposed to a variety of different genres and want to share them with you. It is easy to stick to what we know and like, but it is important that we read a variety of texts both for our own enjoyment and to become well-rounded individuals. Here are five of my favorite diverse texts that I would recommend adding to your TBR!

The Thief, by Fuminori Nakamura

The Thief is a short book set in Japan about a master pickpocket. He wanders the streets of Tokyo, stealing money and other loot from the extremely rich and either keeping it for himself or distributing it among the poorer folk. It is a great selection to have ethical debates about and makes the reader question what is right, what is wrong, what can be excused, and what crimes should be punishable.

Born a Crime, by Trevor Noah

Noah’s memoir explores the nuances of race and “whiteness”, privilege, and opportunity in a thoughtfully-constructed memoir set in South Africa during Apartheid. The stories that Noah weaves throughout the book allow the reader to empathize with his situation and highlight themes like racism, violence, and justice.

Zami: A New Spelling of My Name, Audre Lorde

Zami is a mythological memoir that explores the childhood and early life of Audre Lorde, famed poet, writer, and activist. It takes the reader through Lorde’s life as she attempts to find jobs as a black woman, figures out her sexuality, and begins life as a young adult. It is an eye-opening text and truthfully, an enjoyable read. Her cadence and prose are conducive to story-telling and the book helps those who have never experienced discrimination understand being on the receiving end of it.

Human Acts, by Han Kang

This book takes the reader through various perspectives of South Korean individuals and their experiences during the Gwangju uprising. It explores brutality, violence, and the reality of political uprisings. The typical American student, including myself, has never heard the history of South Korea and its political violence, so this book enlightens the ignorant as to the horrors that happen everywhere, and not just in their own country.

The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas

This novel is set in 2017 America, where the topics of police brutality and racism are explored. This book is a coming-of-age story that forces the reader to think about the justice system and calls into question how often civilians should blindly respect people in positions of power. This text touches on a tough topic beautifully and allows the reader to be introspective about their own beliefs and empathy towards those that may come from a different place than them.

These texts are all exemplary choices to get into diverse literature. All eye-opening and artfully written, these books will likely change your views on some controversial topics or at the very least, get you to question where you stand and why you stand there. Happy reading!

Below is a link that explains why reading diverse literature is important in schools, and in general.

