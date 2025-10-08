Super Easy Halloween Treats to Make

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially October! In only a couple of weeks it will be that time of year again: Halloween! With all the fun costumes and parties, Halloween is guaranteed to come with the classic candies and sweet treats. Want to celebrate by making some simple but fun Halloween treats? I have some favorites to share. Whether you plan to bring something to a spooky party or want to try something new with your friends, here are some of my favorite and super-easy Halloween-themed treats.

Mummy Dogs

Ingredients needed:

Hot Dogs

Pillsbury Crescent Rolls

Edible Candy Eyes (if you would like)

Ketchup, Mustard, and any other condiments

Want something scary and savory, but quick? Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Open your Pillsbury crescent dough and wrap the dough around each hot dog like wrapping a mummy. Sausages or any other substitute for hotdogs works just as well. Once wrapped, place hot dogs on a baking tray and bake until golden brown. After the hot dogs are cooked and cooled, you could add edible candy eye toppings as decoration. Ketchup or mustard also works well to draw on eyes or other fun details you may like!

strawberry Ghosts

Ingredients needed:

Fresh Strawberries

Meltable White Chocolate Pieces or Wafers

Edible Candy Eyes or Other Candies

Frosting or Icing

How about something spooky and sweet? Well, I got you covered with these strawberry ghosts. Melt the white chocolate, wash your strawberries, and then dip the strawberries into the chocolate. Allow the warm white chocolate to cool. Once the chocolate has hardened, feel free to decorate your strawberries with some ghostly features!

spider bItes

Ingredients needed:

OREO Cookies

Small Pretzel Sticks

Candies (M&Ms, Skittles, Chocolates, etc.)

Meltable Chocolate (optional)

Frosting or Icing

It isn’t Halloween without the creepy crawlers. Here’s an easy recipe to make your own spider-themed sweet treat. Take an OREO Cookie, remove the top cookie from the bottom, exposing the cream center. Break apart small pretzel sticks into the cream filling, just far out enough so the pretzels will stick out from the sides. This will allow them to look like, and be, the spider’s legs. Put the other cookie back on, remaking the sandwich of the OREO Cookie. To make the cookies more stable, you can dip your cookies into melted chocolate and let them harden. This is optional though, and your spiders will look just fine without the chocolate coating. Now, you can have some fun and decorate the cookies to make them look like cute or scary spiders!