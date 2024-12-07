Shakespeare’s Emilias are the Woman We Should Be

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an English major, a lot of my classes focus on reconstructing and re-examining the works of the past. One artist who I have been taking a class on this semester has been the topic of many, many, many re-examinations- Shakespeare. As we’ve gone through the required readings, I noticed in most of the ones we’ve read there is always an Emilia. Whether it’s “Othello” or “A Winter’s Tale”, the name Emilia remains prevalent throughout. She’s never the main character, but rather the best friend or a handmaid. Other publications like The Atlantic theorize that this is because Emilia Bassano was the person behind the pen name William Shakespeare.

While I don’t necessarily believe the idea that Shakespeare was a single person, history has confirmed that fact by stating that the works we know as Shakespeare are just recollections of what his performers remembered. I think the name Emilia means more than just a character on the page. While we have these very powerful women in terms of status, there’s an Emilia right by her, standing by her friend and defending her, sometimes delivering the most powerful lines in the show. Yet, she is often overlooked for the Desdemonas or Hermiones of Shakespeare’s works. So here I am to make a case for the Emilia’s of the world, because she may deserve your attention more.

In this case, I want to highlight the strongest Emilia which I referred to earlier, Emilia from “Othello”. In “Othello”, Emilia acts as a friend to Desdemona and her confidant, while her husband Iago, the antagonist, manipulates Othello into believing Desdemona is cheating. Up until Desdemona and her own murder, Emilia defends her friend and shames Othello when he strikes her. She is completely outspoken even against her own husband’s actions. Her undying loyalty lies in her friendship, making it clear to Othello when he asks Emilia if her friend cheated on her. There is no waiver of maybe from her, she stands true. Even when it means she will be killed by her own husband, she calls out the wrong that Othello and Iago caused Desdemona.

This isn’t the only example of a Shakespearean Emilia taking a stand against the opposition to defend her friend. In “A Winter’s Tale”, Emilia is given the name of the lady who sits in jail with Hermione as she gives birth. She is not forced to or required to by law. But when her Lady is wrongfully tried and accused of adultery, she knows what to do and stands by her. Assisting her as her child is born prematurely and ensuring that she is cared for, she is only featured in this one scene and returns to Hermoine to assist and aid her in her woes.

These Emilias are true friends who care about their friends and stand by them in their weakest days. When people crictize and mock them, they do not respond or join in. Shakespeare’s idea of Emilia captures not the powerful woman in hierarchy but the true woman. The woman who is not passive and accepting of how things are, but the woman who fights for what’s right. Even when she is of lower class, her morals are not swayed by the influences of partners or the men in her life. She stands strong regardless of the issues in her path. In a modern world, that idea is so beautiful of a woman’s nature to fight despite the cards being stacked in her favor.

While her character’s are often more brushed off as side characters to plot, Emilia should be your focus. One line from “Othello“, specifically in Act 3, demonstrates her view perfectly, ” ’Tis not a year or two shows us a man. They are all but stomachs, and we all but food; They eat us hungerly, and when they are full. They belch us.”, meaning Emilia notices how her friends and herself included, are not more than a resource to take from without giving back. They are disposable, enough to be tossed away. When she thinks of her friends, she sees them not for what they have to offer her (i.e. status) but for who they are.

So, what does this have to do with you, a modern gal or person in world just trying to make friends and survive? Emilia’s strength comes from her love of others. Her fierce nature and ability to identify the world’s wrongs come from her passion for justice for her friends. So here are the three simple lessons to learn and take home:

No. 1: Miscommunications happen, but they don’t resolve without communication

In “Comedy of Errors”, the whole play is about mistaken identities and the issues that arise from them. The play’s true resolution is when, you guessed it, Emilia arrives. She is able to simply and effectively communicate the situation as everyone is arguing rather than talking. Explaining how the situation looks, but what the true reality is to everyone. This represents something we have all experienced, our friends telling us stuff all at once that all conflicts with each other. Sometimes it doesn’t hurt to step back and collect yourself, then collect the facts and have an honest conversation.

No. 2: Stand up for your friends

As discussed earlier, Emilia has never met a critic of her friend that she has not completely opposed. If ride or dies existed in Shakespeare, it would be her. Unlike her and her dramatic antics, there’s no harm in standing up for a friend. You never know what your friend is truly feeling, especially if they feel like everyone is against them. Just sticking up for someone or checking in can make a difference.

No. 3: Demand what’s right

Do you believe in something so passionately? Say it. If you believe you or anyone is actively being oppressed or mistreated, stand up for what’s right. We live in such a large world with so much harmful rhetoric and discourse out there, so be the person who speaks up for the right path. Speak against the king, like Emilia in “A Winter’s Tale” who challenges Leontes, or settle the crowd like Emilia in “Comedy of Errors”. Be someone who makes a difference and makes a change for the world.