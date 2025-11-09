Resisting Conformity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In this day and age, it is extremely popular to follow the crowd and do what you can to “fit in”. I see so many people every day walking around in the same outfit, speaking the same way, making the same jokes, you name it. It makes me wonder, “doesn’t that get boring, doing the same thing everyone else is doing all the time?” Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t want to be like everybody else.

Growing up, it was always evident that I spoke my mind and got judgmental looks from classmates or was laughed at behind my back for comments I would make that were apparently “funny” to everyone else. There is nothing I hate more than people who stoop so low as to make fun of you or judge you for being authentic when there’s not a single thing they do that is true to themselves. Not only is it degrading to constantly be worried about what people will say about you, or how they will react to you saying things you’d normally say, but it’s mean and conformist. I don’t understand why it is collectively decided that singling out someone who is honest to the world about who they are and what they think is ok, funny, or the right thing to do. I was always taught to treat others the way you want to be treated, so it bugs me beyond belief when people don’t put what they preach into practice.

Doing this doesn’t just make you rude and obnoxious, but it also makes you a follower. For so many people to act like they want attention and to be the top of the metaphorical food chain, and then conform to what everyone else is doing is laughable. It is funny to consider that those people that act like they want to be leaders of their school or their friend groups have never been anything other than followers, and followers of ridiculous societal rules.

Conforming to society is, in my opinion, one of the worst things you can do. It kills your individuality and frankly, diminishes your ability to think for yourself. Why would you want to think the way everyone else thinks, or do what everyone else does? Where is the beauty in marching to the beat of your own drum, doing your own thing, and not caring what people have to say about it? The truth is, people who conform to society are unhappy, and the worst part is that they can’t figure out why. Then, because they are too afraid to take that step for themselves, they single out those who do not follow those rules and think it’s humorous to belittle them.

Leading your own life that is separate from everyone else’s is refreshing and rejuvenating. The best part is that you won’t ever feel bad about yourself a day in your life, because you are true to what you believe in and are vulnerable to your thoughts and feelings. Most people don’t understand how exhilarating and liberating it is to break away from the routine of everyone else and live your own way.