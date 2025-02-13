The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

As a kid, I remember coming home after a long day at school and just wanting to relax. Except, my version of relaxing was absolutely obliterating my siblings in various Nintendo Wii games. Looking back we had our favorites and I constantly find myself having feelings of nostalgia by picking up that remote.

Side note but, did anyone else siblings fight over who was player one by smashing that A button repeatedly?

1. Just Dance (ALL YEARS)

This game is just one for the books honestly. There’s just something satisfying about beating my sister in every single song and getting that ‘perfect’ for every single move, or busting it down to “Rasputin” or “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO.

2. Wii sports

Another OG. I can’t be the only one who accidentally threw the remote at the TV while playing baseball right? Has anyone even ever knocked out that one guy in boxing? It seems impossible! Also, what’s with that fitness challenge?! The ages were NEVER accurate!

3. Wii sports resort

This game had absolutely no reason being so fun. I’d play this one for hours just doing Wakeboarding or Swordplay. Also the dogs in the frisbee mini game?! Don’t even get me started, they’re so cute! This is also where my love of Archery came from!

4. Cooking Mama

A personal favorite, there’s just nothing like learning some cooking skills while trying to reconnect the remote because it’s broken from Wii Sports…oops! Some of those skills tho had no reason for being hard to complete. Like what do you mean me swinging the remote the full length of my body doesn’t cut the carrot!?

5. Mario Kart Wii

This was me and my brother’s game. Mushroom Gorge or Moo Moo Meadows will forever be my favorites. I’m also SO THANKFUL to be the only Yoshi person in my family. I’m a Yoshi lover for life! I still play this game on my Nintendo Switch too!