Our Favorite Shows That Are Returning in 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

Here is a list of TV shows that will be returning to our favorite streaming services in 2025. It has been a long time coming and we are ready for these shows to captivate and blow our minds!

Wednesday (season 2)

Production has finally stopped on the set of “Wednesday”! This iconic Netflix show, with the main character portrayed by Jenna Ortega, is set to air its second season. The show began filming in April 2024 and the set wrapped up filming late November later that year. Therefore, we can expect to see the Addams family return to our screens in the next year. We can’t wait to see what our girl, Wednesday, has in store!

The summer I turned Pretty (season 3)

“The Summer I Turned Pretty”, the Amazon Original, has everyone on their toes. The North Carolina based show started filming in January 202 and the set concluded filming in August of the same year. Our favorite love triangle will be seen again sometime this year. Prime Video stated that the show will return to our screens sometime this summer. Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad better not keep us waiting!

Ginny & Georgia (season 3)

Production for “Ginny & Georgia” began rolling in April 2024, with the show wrapping up filming on September 6 later that year. The Netflix Original left us with a nail-biting cliffhanger. What will happen to one of our favorite mother-and-daughter pairs this season? We can’t wait!

Percy Jackson and the olympians (season 2)

Our favorite book-show adaption has been confirmed to air season two in 2025. The cast and crew began filming the new season in August 2024 and the show wrapped up filming in January of this year. You can expect season two be aired on Disney+ in late 2025.

Love Island USA (Season 7)

Another season of “Love Island USA” is set to air in Summer 2025 on Peacock. We can always count on this show to let us live our dreams of being on reality television. The cast has not yet been released, however, we can always count on these singles to be the most entertaining!

Stranger things (season 5)

This series has been keeping us on our toes for nearly a decade. “Stranger Things” the final season is set to air sometime this year. This show puts years in between production and it’s killing the best of us. The last time we saw the “Stranger Things” cast was in 2022. The final season will be a bittersweet goodbye for everyone involved.

The last of us (season 2)

From February to August 2024, production for “The Last of Us” was rolling. This horror/action show based on the “The Last of Us” 2013 game is one of HBO’s most-watched debut TV shows. Luckily for us, HBO is set to release season two this year and production for season three has already been confirmed by HBO.