‘Nobody Wants This’… Or Do They?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

*Spoiler Alert for Nobody Wants This*

Netflix’s hot new show Nobody Wants This is gaining lots of action, and rightfully so. The show, a romantic comedy about an agnostic woman with a seemingly bold podcast and a rabbi with whom she falls in love, was released just over a month ago on Sept. 16. Since then, it has been in Netflix’s Top 10, claiming the number three spot for several weeks now. Starring Frozen’s Kristen Bell, and Gilmore Girls’ Adam Brody, it’s a must-watch for fans of banter, tension, and top-notch kissing scenes. Here’s why Nobody Wants This might actually become Everybody Wants This.

The show’s main characters, Joanne (Bell) and Noah (Brody) move relatively quickly throughout the series. You won’t ever have a chance to be bored, with the shenanigans these two get up to. At ten episodes, there is lots of room for development, plot twists, and plenty of back-and-forth. Joanne first meets Noah at a party hosted by her friend who discreetly sets her up with him during dinner. They meet and begin to spend time with one another, going on awkward dates and meeting each other’s parents. Noah’s brother, Sasha, and Joanne’s sister, Morgan, end up meeting each other which leads to a forbidden romance between them to keep things interesting. There’s a lot going on, so if you love action and drama-packed episodes that will leave you wishing for more, this is the show for you. Watching Joanne deal with Noah’s parents and struggle to make peace with Sasha’s ball-and-chain wife is entertaining beyond belief. All the while her sister, Morgan, plots to get information out of Noah’s ex-girlfriend, Rebecca. The plot thickens as Joanne is challenged in each episode with comical but real problems that force her to lean on Noah for help.

The comedic timing paired with funny dialogue makes this show a great watch. The show is rated TV-MA, but there’s nothing directly explicit, so if you were thinking about watching it with your mom, it passes the test. So, if you are looking for something fun and new to watch with a cute love interest, park yourself on your couch and grab some snacks, because once you start Nobody Wants This, you won’t be able to get up.