My Favorite Skin Care Products as a Girl Who’s Struggled with Acne

Without a doubt, having a healthy skin care routine can help fight your battle against acne. Throughout your teens and even into adulthood, you might be faced with a pesky pimple or two… or many. There are a ton of skin care products that can help aid you in your skincare journey. As a girl who has struggled with acne in her teens, I have a couple favorites that are recommended by dermatologists to share with you.

1. Cerave hydrating Cleanser and Moisturizing Lotion

To this day, both CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser and CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion are still in my daily skincare routine. When I first started struggling with acne in my teens, these two products provided me with relief. Every morning and night without fail, I will use my CeraVe products. New York dermatologist Shari Marchbein, MD, calls the moisturizing cream a favorite because “as someone who has both acne and eczema” it’s “hypoallergenic and fragrance-free and contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid.”

2. Mighty Patch

Mighty Patches have saved me on numerous occasions. When a pimple is about ready to be popped, you can put on a Mighty Patch right before you go to bed. In the morning, when you peal the patch off, most of the puss that the pimple had created will be removed. It might not get rid of the pesky pimple, but it will be less red and will heal faster! According to dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, “Pimple patches both provide a protective barrier over the skin to enhance wound healing, and some deliver active ingredients to the skin as well.”

3. Mario Badescu Facial Sprays and Drying Lotion

I have used Mario Badescu products a number of times. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion works much like a pimple patch except it dries the pimple you are treating. Therefore, as soon as a pimple forms, you can plop some drying lotion on it. The facial sprays also leave your skin feeling refreshed especially when using harsh acne treating products. “One of my favorite ingredients to use when a spot suddenly appears is salicylic acid [which] is a beta-hydroxy-acid (BHA) that chemically exfoliates the skin,” Anjali Mahto, MD, notes.

4. DIfferin Gel

Differin Gel is one of the best products for fighting acne. The gel contains retinoid adapalene which is an active ingredient that helps fight acne. In addition, the gel helps with acne scars. Sometimes lingering scars are worse than the acne itself and I found that this product has helped the best with my scars! This Heathline article was medically reviewed by Bukky Aremu, APRN.

5. Neutrogena Body Clear Body Wash

We cannot forget body acne. I struggled with body acne the most in my teens and even into adulthood. One product that I found the most helpful was Neutrogena’s Clear Body Wash. It cleans off the residue of shampoo and conditioner while also fighting acne. This article was medically reviewed by Lucy Chen, MD.

