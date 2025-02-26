My Favorite Queens on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 17

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

I started watching RuPaul’s Drag Race during season 8, and have kept with it ever since. The new season debuted on Jan. 3, but the season is far from over. With only three queens being eliminated so far at the time of writing this, we have truly gotten to know and fallen in love with them. We have been given so much time to get to know them and know their personalities, so here are some of the queens I am loving so far this season.

Lydia Butthole Kollins

I was a sucker for Willow Pill in her season, and Lydia is giving full Willow Pill. I love the alternative drag style that Lydia has shown off thus far. I mean who wouldn’t love a queen who comes down the runway as a fuzzy pink penis, and not to mention her lip sync that she had to dress as a dick would be a crime. She flies relatively under most radars, but every time I hear RuPaul scream ‘BUTTHOLE!’ I am just so excited to see the looks she is turning or her cutesy personality. I have to mention her relationship with Kori as well because I am so happy it hasn’t become a Brooklyn and Vanje situation where it is their whole storyline. You get moments of it like Lydia sitting on Kori’s lap or a small dig about their “thing”, but the two are able to be separate people in the series. The content after and on Cameo will just warm your soul.

Suzie Toot

She used to be way higher for me but her being delulu in the past few episodes has not been reassuring. Though man do I love Suzie Toot’s aesthetics! Often you’ll hear people criticize her mug, but I actually don’t hate it. It’s of the time. When she breaks out of her signature mug, I think she produced some pretty cool and interesting looks, including her nail runway. It was something completely original and separated her from the other looks on the runway, I mean the girl turned herself into an iron maiden! C’mon, give my girl her roses! Beyond some creative looks, her humor is so similar to mine. I couldn’t get Rhonda, RuPaul’s former babysitter, out of my head for weeks. There’s a reason she won that challenge! She knew what she was doing and hit every mark. I don’t think I stopped laughing once.

Lana JaRae

She is purely a goddess aesthetics-wise. There isn’t one look that Lana has done where I haven’t gone, damn she’s hot. She might not be performing the best in challenges, as she’s already lip-synced twice in a row, but she makes it so worth it with her runways. Anyone who watches will remember the beautiful cake runway, but the one that stands out to me is her pink runway. The peek-a-boo of the blonde out of the scarf and the pictures on her Instagram of her as a housewife just capture her vision. Her mug is always on point and she is always going to turn a look no matter how amazing or poorly she did.

Jewels Sparkle

She and Kori are my narrators of the season. I usually am not a fan of the young spunky dancer stereotype, but there is something about Jewels that just makes me so happy. Her confessionals are always so funny and reflect how I feel. Honestly, what solidified her amazingness in my books was her reaction to the Onya Nerve drama. She could’ve had a full freak out like Kandy Muse or Silky Gaunache and made television, but she was like, ‘I’m just going to move on.’. Respect, because in a show filled with drama, she’s there to compete and win, not argue over a trim. We also have to talk about her looks as well. How was she not in the top three for the ball challenge? I think she has the same problem with some of her looks as Onya has; people not being able to see the homage to her heritage. Even if you don’t understand the swimsuit look, her sea creature-inspired look and from-scratch looks were so good! She should’ve been on top, may I say instead of Crystal (who I also love).

Lexi Love

Last, but my favorite of the season, Ms. Love. She is why “Alter Ego” lives rent-free on all of my Spotify playlists. From her promo look, I thought she was going to be a basic fashion queen, but no. She’s charismatic and vulnerable, as she shares her story on why drag HAD to become her career. Lexi is strong and while some people say she’s falling into the back, she’s my stand-out. She reminds me of Katya almost in her emotional vulnerability, as she is clearly distraught when Onya doesn’t tell her that she spray painted on her outfit. Lexi takes sisterhood seriously, and while she throws a little shade here and there, yet you can tell she clearly cares about everyone. That’s how she is able to make up with Onya quickly and not fight Suzie when she oversteps. If you want to love Lexi like I do watch her talent show or her “Alter Ego” lipsync, she’s high energy and just fun.