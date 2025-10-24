My ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Predictions as Someone With No Dance Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who has never danced before, Dancing with the Stars has never been on my radar. I have only ever seen clips on TikTok or YouTube. This season, however, particularly caught my eye due to the cast. Specifically, Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, and the stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. I found out about Whitney and Jen joining the cast by watching the SLOMW reunion on Hulu. It was a no-brainer that I would be watching this season. This is my first time ever watching Dancing with the Stars every Tuesday as well as watching each episode all the way through. So, here’s my predictions in no particular order as a someone who has no dance experience and never watched the show.