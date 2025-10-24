My ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Predictions as Someone With No Dance Experience

As someone who has never danced before, Dancing with the Stars has never been on my radar. I have only ever seen clips on TikTok or YouTube. This season, however, particularly caught my eye due to the cast. Specifically, Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, and the stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. I found out about Whitney and Jen joining the cast by watching the SLOMW reunion on Hulu. It was a no-brainer that I would be watching this season. This is my first time ever watching Dancing with the Stars every Tuesday as well as watching each episode all the way through. So, here’s my predictions in no particular order as a someone who has no dance experience and never watched the show.
Due to my “experienced” background in dance, I believe the final four will have a mix of excellent dancing and as well as a large fan base. My final four prediction was incredibly hard to list! This cast has my heart in a chokehold, and I don’t want to see them leave. Therefore, my final four prediction will be Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles, and Whitney Leavitt. The stars have struck the hearts of many during their Dedication Night dances, and I hope to see them in the final four.
- Who wins the Mirrorball?
Based off of my final four, who will win the mirrorball? I quite literally have no idea who will win the mirrorball, so I will have to take my best educated guess. My guess is that Robert Irwin will win Dancing with the Stars season 34. I feel like he will follow in the footsteps of his sister Bindi Irwin who won season 21 of Dancing with the Stars. He has a beautiful story to tell, and cares deeply about wildlife conservation. The Irwin family is the closest thing Australia has to a royal family. It also helps that he is such a talented dancer and I can’t keep my eyes off of him when he dances.
Halloween is considered the best holiday for many including myself. I cannot wait to see what the stars decide to be for the Halloween episode! So, I’ll take my guess on the characters these beloved stars will be! This is very unserious, and I doubt that the stars will actually be these characters but a girl can hope!
- Dylan & Daniella – Jessie and Woody from Toy Story.
- Elaine & Alan – Cruella and the dalmations from 101 Dalmations.
- Danielle & Pasha – Wanda Maximoff and Vision from WandaVision.
- Jen & Jan – Sally and Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- Andy & Emma – Peter and Lois Griffin from Family Guy.
- Jordan & Ezra – Joy and Fear from Inside Out.
- Whitney & Mark – Rumi and Jinu from K-Pop Demon Hunters.
- Robert & Witney – Jane and Tarzan from Tarzan.
- Alix & Val – Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from Tangled.