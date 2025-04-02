The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs hit theaters last week, following many behind-the-scenes debates, year-long delays, and both press and public controversies. The film has garnered many mixed reviews, most leaning towards the negative of the movie, claiming it as another unnecessary edition to Disney’s live-action remake collection.

This output of remakes is nothing new for Disney, with the start of this trend roughly 10 years ago with Disney’s reimagining of Cinderella in 2015.

I remember seeing this movie when it came out in theaters with my family, and I really enjoyed it. Myself, my family, and many others, from what I have gathered, would say the same thing.

With all the talk of Snow White (2025), I decided to rewatch Cinderella (2015) to see where it all began. After rewatching it, I can confidently say that it is a fantastic movie. From the classic story to the effects and the costumes, this new imagination on Cinderella shows how a remake of an animated fairytale can still be magical.

The Altered Story

For the most part, Cinderella (2015) stays true to the original Disney story from 1950. There are some fun new additions to the tale, however, that add more depth to characters who did not receive that much development in the 1950 animated movie. That being said, there will be spoilers here!

The first 30 minutes of the remake focus a lot on Ella’s relationship with her father and mother, giving both characters more backstory and allowing a stronger importance to Ella’s life. We see how much Ella loved her father and how the death of her mother has affected them both.

It explains how and why Ella’s father remarried. When Ella’s father goes on a trip, he sadly does not return, leaving Ella with her stepmother and new stepsisters. We watch as Ella becomes Cinderella, as her stepmother and sisters do not view her as family but as a servant. The movie also shows why they call her Cinderella, and I love that detail.

Another changed part of the story I like is the further development of the prince’s character. In the original, not much about him is known, and he is primarily there as a simple love interest. This is changed in the 2015 film, as the prince receives a name, Prince Kit, and his motivations are slightly explored. The movie does not add too much, but it is just enough to make the prince less of a flat character.

The Costumes and Sets

The costumes are absolutely beautiful. Every character has a signature color palette for their clothing. Cinderella wears her classic blues and cool colors. Her iconic blue dress is reimagined, becoming a much fuller, deeper, gorgeous blue. I also adore the butterfly details on the necklace. Lady Tremaine and the stepsisters’ outfits are just as dramatic as they are. The darker colors and gowns they wear are stunning yet intimating at the same time.

Visually, the movie is gorgeous. The sets are incredibly detailed. From the castle to Cinderella’s manor, every place is spectacular. It is difficult to describe in words how surprised I was to see how grand every setting was.

The Cast

I love the cast of this film. Lily James does a fantastic job of playing the kind-hearted princess. The performances of Holliday Grainger and Sophie McShera as Anatasia and Drisella, respectively, stood out to me. They had me laughing and portrayed the goofiness of the sisters’ shallow and goofy mannerisms very well. Helena Bonham Carter does the Fairy Godmother great justice as well, maintaining the magic of the original.

My favorite performance came from Cate Blanchett as Lady Tremaine, who is truly selfish and evil on the screen. On multiple occasions, Blanchett’s acting truly shone through as one of the best.

If you have not seen Cinderella (2015), I recommend giving it a watch! Even if you have no interest in Disney’s remakes, I say give this one a chance!