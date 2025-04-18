Let’s Minecraft: Best References and Moments In the ‘Minecraft Movie’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many are aware that the new ‘Minecraft Movie’ came to theaters last week. I went to see the film on Saturday at prime time and it was absolutely fantastic. Maybe not a cinematic masterpiece, but definitely on par with Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese. If you weren’t expecting much, the Minecraft movie was a blast. Here are my favorite references and funny moments that had the whole theater laughing.

Technoblade being a legend

During the first half of the movie, right after the kids enter the Minecraft world, they are traipsing through a village, taking in all the sights around them that range from villagers to chicken lava farms, to a tiny pig wearing a jeweled crown. This is an abnormality in Minecraft. The main character turns to Jack Black’s “Steve” and asks if he’s some sort of king. Black’s character responds, “No, that’s a legend,” referencing Technoblade’s famous quote that legends never die. Technoblade passed away several years ago due to cancer and is known for being one of the best fighters and entertainers on Minecraft YouTube. He was loved by many, and his legacy is clearly living on. This reference was a great tribute to a young man who was adored by fans and made Minecraft something more than just a game.

“Let me tell you something…”

Garrett, played by Jason Momoa, is a fun-filled, doofy character. He’s the equivalent of Joey from the sitcom Friends, because he’s a complete airhead and has no idea what’s going on. He was my favorite character, but that’s besides the point. In the movie, before he’s about to fall, he screams, “Let me tell you something,” referencing the hilarious meme that gained popularity years ago of the man who’s about to be pushed backwards off a cliff sitting in a chair. I audibly gasped when I got to this scene.

Chicken Jockey!

I’m not sure what it is about this that made it so funny, but it’s got to be the combination of Jack Black’s warning tone and the facial expression he made. Plus, plenty of people saw it on TikTok before the movie came out, so it was just an iconic line. Oh, and it’s also right before Garrett gets absolutely obliterated in the fighting arena, so that probably contributes a little too.

“Let my hips guide you.”

Black and Momoa’s characters have an interesting flight scene while using the Elytra, or wings, that allow one to fly in Minecraft. There were several suggestive poses that the actors were put into that made the adults in the theater cackle with laughter. My eyes were wide open, and I couldn’t rip my eyes from the screen, no matter how much I may have wanted to at times. What happened was, Steve didn’t have an extra pair of wings, so he had to fly with Garrett. Obviously, two large men cannot fit comfortably into one pair of wings, so this led to them creating alternate methods of flight that compromised the integrity of both individuals. In one maneuver, Jack Black is sitting atop a horizontal Momoa, like a horse. Momoa’s character, Garrett, yells something along the lines of not knowing how to steer, so Steve yells, “Let my hips guide you!” It’s quite provocative, and I think I snorted out a popcorn kernel at one point.

The Villager who’s Fluent in English

Jennifer Coolidge’s character famously hits a stray villager that escaped from the Minecraft world and made his way into the overworld, where normal people live. She hits him with her car, but then immediately takes him to dinner. The whole time she’s telling him how much of a good listener he is because he doesn’t talk, so it’s quite ironic and funny because she’s just truthfully looking for a man who will shut up. However, at the end of the movie when her annoying, bum ex comes back, the villager speaks to him in fluent English, which sent the whole theater into an uproar, because as we all know, villagers can’t speak. This was another top moment that made the movie hilarious.

The ‘Minecraft movie’ was everything I expected it to be. The people who are bashing it because it “wasn’t true to the game” are just looking to complain. They made the visuals great; sure, Dennis was huge, and the doors were small, but those are tiny details. I thought the villain was fine and the dialogue was family-fun, and the character dynamics were enjoyable to watch. It was just a fun movie overall with silly one-liners and songs. The references really made it come to life and allowed it to be enjoyable for many demographics. I loved it and I think you will too. Plus, you can get a really awesome TNT popcorn bucket.