The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

As it comes to the time of year where Thanksgiving is just around the corner, it means we should all reflect on our lives and take a step back to appreciate how good we have it. Not everyone in the world is as lucky as those of us who live in the United States, and sometimes we can take that fact for granted because we get too consumed with smaller problems or daily life. This article’s purpose is to remind you that you have so much to be grateful for, and that you should breathe, take it all in, and appreciate it.

It’s often easy to find trivial problems to be upset over, especially today with politics and issues being so polarizing, but we should not let those issues consume us to the point where we forget that some people in other countries aren’t even allowed to express their opinions on subjects without being tortured or killed.

On too many occasions we forget to tell those close to us that we love them and care about them. This is a reminder to always tell people how you feel, because one day you might not be able to and you’ll wish you had. People are the most important thing in the world in my opinion. So many people are struggling right now, whether it’s financially, mentally, socially, or physically, so we need to be more compassionate individuals and show kindness to all, even strangers. I see so many people not holding doors for others, not saying “thank you” when others do something small for them, or not even offering a smile when they’re smiled at. People have become incredibly selfish and self-absorbed and society is none the richer for it. There is no reward for how many people you side-eye or ignore. You just seem like a jerk.

I just recently stopped by a table where they were providing gratitude journals and I have to say, that’s the best idea since sliced bread. People are so caught up in what’s wrong and how much their lives suck as of late, that they don’t see the good things right in front of them. I encourage you all to start a gratitude journal. It can be a multi-purpose journal, a few scrap pages, or even a wrapper or discarded napkin. It’s a wonderful way to remind yourself of what good things are going on in your life, what goodness there is to come, and what good things you’ve previously experienced, because life is difficult, but there is always something great waiting to happen.

Hold your loved ones close no matter what. Illness, age, and accidents are always prone to happen and there’s no telling when the next bad thing could occur. There is so much suffering in the world, so make a point to take care of those you love and to spend as much time with them as you’re able. It is no secret that in-laws and grandparents might be frustrating or annoying, but they won’t be around forever. You might fight with your siblings or be disciplined by your parents but everyone has those moments. The love you have for each other is stronger than whatever disagreement there was. So forgive and put in the effort to connect and form bonds that last. Take advantage of every opportunity. As someone who’s lost two grandparents and an uncle already, you don’t get that time back. If you push off spending time with people because you think you can do it next week or during the next holiday, or because you want to spend time on your phone, you’re going to regret it.

Be thankful for the time you get to spend with others, and don’t sigh or grunt when people ask you to take pictures with them. Especially for older people who do not have the privilege of using an iPhone or watching videos. Pictures (that they get developed and framed or put in a photo album) are how they remember things and preserve their memories, so don’t be a bad sport when your grandma asks you to pose for a picture for the one millionth time at Christmas, she just wants to remember the happy times with her family.

Just be a kinder person in general. When people talk negatively about you, make plans in front of you, are mean to you, or just utterly disrespectful, don’t take it personally. Try your best to “kill them with kindness” because hatred takes so much energy where it should not be spent. If they don’t want to be friends with you or hang out with you, let them. You are not the problem and you’ll find better friends, people who appreciate you and put you first. It can be hard to find new friends but hating them does nobody any good. Have a thick skin and find peace within yourself.

Be thankful for your house, your clothes, your food and water, your family, and everything you have. No, you may not be in the top 1% of people in the world, but you live in the United States, meaning you’re safe, have rights, and the opportunity to live a good, healthy life. There are always things we want, or wish we could have, but joy and peace come with being happy with what you already have. Be thankful. :)