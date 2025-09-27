How to Make Your Notes Glow, Correctly!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This semester my notebooks are jam-packed with notes. From lectures and readings to independent studies, there has been so much information and vocabulary that just looking at it all written down makes my hand ache from writing. Thankfully, over my past three years at college, I have found what works for me to retain what I am writing down and how to organize my notes in the most beneficial way. In doing so, the highlighter has become my best friend.

When I was younger, I was taught in elementary school to use a bright yellow highlighter to simply indicate important sentences, words and phrases while reading a passage. Honestly, I was never taught much more than that, so many of my assignments were 75 percent neon yellow. Over time I realized this was not the correct way to use a highlighter, and I know I am definitely not the only one.

I wanted to share some tips and tricks for using highlighters, whether it be for your notes or from a class reading. These are strategies I have used to help myself study, review, and keep myself organized.

Match Colors with Subjects

Color coding really does help. Even if you keep science notes in one notebook and literature notes in another, it helps to stay organized by designating a specific color to a certain subject. For instance, the notes for my psychology classes use blues, greens, and yellows while my other courses have notes outlined by warm colors. It may seem like extra, but in the end, it does keep your mind focused on the subject at hand while studying.

Dedicate Specific Colors to Headers, Vocabulary, and Important Phrases

I cannot begin to explain how important this is. Using one single color can make your notes look way too overwhelming. Having organization on your pages is vital. For example, I normally apply yellows to vocabulary, pinks to headers, and oranges to key phrases or important sentences.

Make A Color Key

Trust me, making a color coordinated key for your notes is very helpful. Having some “instructions” helps your notes feel more organized and legible.

Add Color to Your Drawings and Diagrams

I know some classes involve diagrams or may include little drawings to help you remember key concepts. Don’t skip out on including pictures in your notes! You will be incredibly thankful for the visuals when you look back at your notes to study. Highlighting important parts on your drawings or visuals can help you recall information when it comes time for the exam. Also, who doesn’t like colorful pictures?

Highlight Your Notes AFTER Class

This may seem tedious, but reviewing your notes after class is a great way to review. Taking a few minutes to refresh yourself by highlighting key points and vocabulary is a great strategy to check for understanding after a lesson.

Don’t Overdue It

Highlighting too much is the biggest mistake I see most people making. Be aware of the amount of ink you are using. It can get very messy (and way too bright) super quickly.