‘High Potential’ is Bringing Back The “Buddy-Cop” Genre

When my boyfriend and I were looking for a new show, I stumbled across a new little show called High Potential. It appealed to both my love of cop shows and had comedic elements for my boyfriend. Going into it, I didn’t have high expectations as many shows that I’ve started recently have had cheesy writing (not the good kind of cheesy), come-and-go storylines, and poor character development. But after watching the pilot, I was highly surprised!

This show is meant to mimic shows like Psych by taking the typically gritty cop shows and adding humor to them. Like Psych, the main character, Morgan, acts as a consultant to the police department to solve homicides in the area. Morgan is a genius who is able to use her brain to find small details often missed by her partner, Detective Karadec. This show is cheesy and sometimes you will think “Well that’s a reach”, but most of the time this show is full of mystery and heart.

Episode to episode you go through the show trying to help Morgan and Karadec find the killer, but there’s a deeper mystery that motivates Morgan to continue. The single thread that connects each episode is the mystery of where Morgan’s eldest daughter’s father, Roman, disappeared. While this show is largely positive, it touches on topics that are extremely relevant today: deepfakes, domestic violence, the power of the rich, etc. At the end of it, it’s about a woman trying to help her family and give closure to her daughter who she doesn’t want thinking that her father just abandoned her.

This show is perfectly paced and the characters have great chemistry. Morgan and Karadec’s growing friendship is believable as time goes on. It’s natural as you see them begin to care and develop a closeness that makes you feel good. By the end of the current episode that aired as I write this, you will just be so happy these two people have become friends and how much they need one another. Then there is Morgan and her ex, Ludo, who show a healthy co-parenting style, which is an extremely refreshing change for showing a divorced couple. They understand and adapt to each other’s schedule, while rarely fighting. They have a balance and show appreciation for the actions each does, again refreshing!

Lastly, there is the cast. If you’ve ever seen It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, then you will recognize Morgan. She is played by the wonderful Kaitlin Olson who is also in Coyote Ugly and The Drew Carrey Show. It also stars Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam and Graceland star, Daniel Sunjata. The cast is able to bounce off each other and work together to create a show you won’t want to miss.