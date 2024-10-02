Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
As the month of October begins, the time for a spooky seasonal article has come! Halloween seems to be the only thing on my mind during the whole month, so I tend to start preparing early. Each year, I find myself perplexed when it comes time to choose a Halloween costume (or costumes!), so I thought I would brainstorm some options to share. Whether you’re trying to plan a group costume, duo, or solo, there are plenty of ideas to go around and surely something will inspire you.

Group Costumes:

  1. Scooby-Doo: This is great for mixed company, as there are several male and female characters that you can assign to a co-ed friend group. 
  2. Fairies: Fluttery and fun, not to mention perfect for a group of girls who want to live out their Pixie Hollow dreams!
  3. Mermaids: If we’re going off of Ariel’s family, then a group of seven will knock this out of the park. 
  4. Friends: Again, three guys, three girls. Great for a mixed group, plus it’s timeless and casual. 
  5. The Breakfast Club: Classic and simple. If you have a group of five, it will work perfectly. 

Duo Costumes:

  1. Deadpool and Wolverine: I’m slightly biased, as my friend and I are going as this iconic duo this year, but nevertheless, it’s a fantastic costume. Just don’t let your pale friend be Wolverine. 
  2. Taylor and Travis: Slightly dated now but still relevant, grab your significant other and dress up as T-Swift and her football boyfriend!
  3. Tom and Jerry: Silly but worth it. Grab a friend who loves this show and order a pair of whiskers and cat ears from Amazon. 
  4. Kitty Softpaws and Puss in Boots: You can dress up as boyfriend and girlfriend, or make it gender-neutral! A friend of mine went as Puss last year and she killed it! 
  5. Vi and Jinx from Arcane: If you’ve seen the show, you know that these sisters have impeccable style. It’s spunky and original and has lots of fun layering!

Solo Costumes:

  1. Cowgirl: Easy but versatile. There are so many ways you can spice this costume up and make it your own while still having a simple concept.
  2. Black Widow or Scarlet Witch: These girls are tough and cool, and make a great solo costume. 
  3. Spy: Grab some shades, a cute black top, and a toy weapon, and you’ll be ready to replace James Bond. 
  4. Strawberry Shortcake: Adorable and vibrant! Find a cute mini dress and a pink hat and put on some fake freckles (if you don’t have them already) and you’re set! Creative and colorful, you’ll stand out against the dark night.
  5. Cop: Use Tate McRae’s new music video for some inspiration if you don’t have some already. Pick up some knee-high boots and a police hat and get ready to protect and serve.
