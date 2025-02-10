The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

I am not a gamer by any means.

I struggle with overly complicated instructions ( or even a simple ‘press A to jump’) or fast-paced reactionary games and don’t get me started on parkour. Sometimes though, my days get long and complicated, and I just want to focus on something that’s not work. These games range from Steam to system games to even just games on my phone. Even if you are like me and suck, you can find some joy or mind-numbing relief in these games.

Palworld ($29.99 on Steam)

I know, it’s just a Pokemon knockoff, and as a Pokemon fan, putting this on here hurts. But I can’t deny the enjoyment I get out of this game. Mimicking the gameplay of Legends of Arcesus, this open-world game allows you to run around and collect Pals in different orbs. Unlike Pokemon though, as you go you are trying to build up your base and equipment. You can unlock different structures, farming, recipes, and even guns for your Pals (only some Pals though). I was hesitant when I first got it on sale but then I realized I was playing for four hours. When I just need a break or maybe need to just take out some anger, I log on and beat up some pals. It’s super easy to learn the controls and you can either take on boss battles or just take down evil. Highly recommend it to anyone who wants to explore open-world concepts that aren’t terribly hard.

Merge Mansion (Free on the App Store)

When I’m on my phone, there’s a 99% chance that I have checked Merge Mansion. A simple drag-to-combine game, there’s no way you won’t easily pick up the mechanics. Now this game does have micro transitions, but unless you feel like playing all day, there’s no need. I like the energy meter because it regulates how much time I spend on the game. A lot of the marketing tells a story, but when you are playing the game it doesn’t really matter. It’s simple and easy to play, and you will get sucked in for hours.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (On Xbox for $69.99/ Included in Game Pass)

What? Call of Duty!? Yes, but specifically prop hunt. Prop hunt is like hide and seek, where you are either trying to blend in as a prop or running around shooting every object as a hunter. It doesn’t require much skill, just some memorization. Once you play more, you get a basic knowledge of the possible props you could be on what map. It will rage bait you sometimes when you shoot an object twenty times and you don’t get the kill, but nothing beats the rush of getting a kill or surviving a hide-and-seek round.

Road 96 (On Xbox for $19.99/ Included in Game Pass)

A surprise I found one day while scrolling through the games available through Game Pass. This game has you trying to escape a nation in political stress, and meeting and interacting with multiple people on your journey. An extremely relevant game today where you repeatedly fight to escape as multiple different teams. You’ll heart will break when your decisions upset the characters you interact with, or hate others to the point you’ll throw them under the bus. It’s a game where you have to complete it or lose to continue the story to show the way stories connect. A story-based game you’ll want to restart and replay to see the different options and choices you can take.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX ($59.99 on Switch)

I recommend any Pokemon game, but if you want to be different, the Mystery Dungeon Series is one to check out. It’s so different that you play as a Pokemon, and is turn-based/RPG style. The gameplay can drag but when you get into it, you get into it. The dialogue can be pretty out there and you often feel bullied. It’s just a silly spin-off series that isn’t the traditional game and is different enough that’ll make Pokemon fans think you are pretty cool for knowing the game.

Portal 2 ($9.99 on Steam)

A game to play by yourself or with friends. This puzzle game has you problem-solve and try to complete rooms. The opening tutorial slowly guides you through the new mechanics and gives you enough time in the beginning to learn and master it. It’s slow-paced enough that new gamers can become pros. If you get stuck, there are enough guides, but there are numerous ways to try before you need them. I love the multiplayer feature because it allows you to work on communication with whoever you are playing with because you have to work together. One person can’t just pull the team, it truly is team-building.

Subway Surfers (Free on the App Store)

I love the TikTok videos that split with Subway Surfers while telling a story. You just get sucked in. Because of those videos, I redownloaded it and it was different enough that explored the new features. They have the floor is lava events where you just run and get points to earn holiday-based skins. They just wrapped up their Lunar New Year event and have a new Valentine’s Day one, and I spent so much time subway surfing to earn this skin. I love putting this on while watching a movie or listening to a YouTube video to help me decompress at night.

Fall Guys (Free on PC)

An obstacle course-based game where you compete online with other players. One of the harder games on this list, because the players of this game are good. But for me, it’s just fun. I like failing in this game because you just leave and join a new game. The randomized levels range from traditional obstacle courses to holding onto a penguin. There are different challenges and new ones get added every season. It’s a fun game to play with friends or even family.

Escape Academy (On Xbox for $19.99/ Included in Game Pass)

Do you like escape rooms or just like problem-solving? This is the game for you. It’s just virtual escape rooms that test you. This is another game that gets 10 times better if you play with friends, but your experience is the same if you play on your own. The only drawback is once you complete all the rooms, there’s not much else to do. Unless you have a poor memory, it’s really a game you can only play once so save the room for when you desperately need to use your brain for something other than an essay or reading.

Papers, Please ($9.99 on Steam)

The last game on my list is Papers, Please. This game requires you to play as a border control officer as you are given restraints on who to invite in and who to kick out. It requires you to balance new and old rules while trying to be speedy to get more money to bring home to your family. It’s the minor details that will get you, like a date being a day off or the issuing district being wrong. It requires deep attention to detail with only two real game mechanics: accepting papers or denying papers.