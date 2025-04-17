The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

Growing up, one phrase I heard more than I wanted to was: “School isn’t a fashion show.” My grandma used to say it all the time, often while shaking her head as I tried on my third outfit before school or insisted on wearing something completely unnecessary for the weather. I’d get home from school with scuffed-up boots or a coat too delicate for rain, and there it was again: “School isn’t a fashion show.” I always knew she meant well. She wanted me to be warm, focused, and safe. But still, those words stung.

Back then, that phrase felt like a dismissal. Like saying the things I cared about didn’t matter. And what I cared about—what I loved—was clothes. Not just the kind of clothes that are trendy or expensive, but the kind of fashion that tells a story, that reflects how you feel, or even how you want to feel. I loved putting together outfits that felt like art. I loved experimenting with colors, mixing old with new, layering textures and accessories just to see what would happen. Fashion was (and still is) my language.

But as I grew, I realized something important: I didn’t just want to wear fashion—I wanted to work in it, not as a designer or stylist, but on the business side. I wanted to understand how brands are built, how campaigns go viral, and how visuals and storytelling influence consumer perception. That realization led me to pursue a double major in Luxury Brand Marketing and Management and Advertising and Public Relations, with a minor in Journalism and Digital Content. I didn’t want to just be a fan of fashion—I wanted to be a force behind the scenes.

Now, I’m a Social Media Intern at K. Magazine, a position that allows me to apply everything I’ve been learning while staying immersed in the fast-moving world of fashion and beauty. Every post I draft, every aesthetic I curate, and every caption I tweak is part of a larger brand story. It’s not just about looking good—it’s about creating meaning, consistency, and emotional resonance with the audience. It’s fashion with strategy, and that balance is exactly where I want to be.

The fashion world is more than trends and runways. It’s a massive, complex ecosystem powered by creative thinkers, data analysts, brand strategists, media planners, and digital creators. It’s as much about storytelling and psychology as it is about style. Working in fashion marketing means understanding what drives consumer behavior, how to capture attention in a saturated market, and how to turn aesthetics into conversions. It’s fast-paced, constantly evolving, and requires you to be both an artist and an analyst.

And yes, it’s competitive—but that’s part of the thrill. Interning at K. Magazine has shown me just how much thought goes into every post, every story, every feature. What color palette will resonate? What kind of content will engage? Who are we really speaking to—and how can we speak louder without shouting? These are the kinds of questions that drive fashion marketing today.

All of this makes me think back to that phrase: “School isn’t a fashion show.” Maybe not in the traditional sense. But for me, school became the runway where I prepared for this career. I treated every class project like a campaign, every outfit like branding, and every group presentation like a pitch. And it worked—I found my way into an industry that lets me blend business, creativity, and storytelling every single day.

Now, when someone says, “School isn’t a fashion show,” I smile and say, “My whole life is a fashion show.” Not in the sense that I’m always trying to impress others, but in the sense that I’m always trying to express myself. Because that’s what fashion is really about. It’s not about labels or status—it’s about telling a story. About saying something with no words at all. About inviting people into your world without having to explain yourself.

So to anyone out there who’s heard those words—“School isn’t a fashion show”—I want to say this: maybe it isn’t. But maybe, just maybe, that doesn’t matter. Because if fashion is your passion, then every hallway can be a runway. Every classroom can be a creative lab. Every day can be a chance to live your brand out loud.

If you’re dreaming of working in fashion—whether it’s design, marketing, styling, photography, or branding—then how you present yourself is already part of your journey. You’re already doing the work. You’re already telling your story.