The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

Scarecrows and ghosts are returning on the first day of fall on Sept. 22. Fall is a fantastic season with so many great activities to enjoy! As a local in central Pennsylvania, I am familiar with many of the local activities to do on and off campus. Need a break from textbooks and studying? Here are some ideas to make the most of fall:



1. Bloomsburg Fair

The Bloomsburg Fair is a central Pennsylvanian staple for fall! As the name suggests, it is located in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, about 30 minutes from Susquehanna University. The event is held every year at the end of September. This year, the fair will be held Sept. 20-Sept. 28. At the fair, you can participate in games, food, and excitement. There are rodeo shows, derbies, country artists performing, and you can pet prize-winning farm animals! There are hundreds of food and merchandise vendors in all areas of the fair to eat and shop from.

2. Hallo-fun at knoebels

Around 40 minutes from campus, a small family-owned amusement park is located in Elysburg, Pennsylvania. Knoebels Amusement Resort is open all October weekends from Friday-Sunday. At Knoebels, you can get on over 60 rides ranging from thrilling rollercoasters to a spooky haunted house. During Knoebels’ Hallo-Fun weekends, you can see food trucks throughout the park along with their signature stands. Knoebels is a wonderful fall pastime for friends and family.

3. Elysburg Haunted House

The Haunted House is also located in Elysburg, Pennsylvania. It is open every Friday and Saturday in October. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the haunting begins at 7 p.m. Arrive early—wait times can be long, especially on Saturdays! If you are looking for a thrill-seeking experience, this haunted house is for you!

4. Dark Nights at Hershey Park

Hershey Park is located in Hershey, Pennsylvania, which is a little over an hour’s drive from Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania. Dark Nights happen starting Sept. 13 and ending Nov. 3! At Hershey, you can experience up to more than 70 different rides and many food stands, including the famous Chocolate World. During Dark Nights, you can see team members dressed in spooky attire and creepy creatures walking throughout the park.

5. Covered Bridge & Arts Festival

Located on the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, the Covered Bridge Festival is a relaxing way to spend a fall weekend shopping and eating. The event will be held Oct. 3 -Oct. 6. Many of the vendors will stay after the Bloomsburg Fair for the Covered Bridge Festival.

6. Northhill Orchard

During the fall months, you can go to Northhill Orchard to apple pick, get lost in a corn maze, pick a pumpkin, and shop at their farmer’s market! They are located in Winfield, Pennsylvania, which is about a 20-minute drive from campus! They are open during both weekdays and Saturdays!

7. Selinsgrove Market Street Festival

Just a short walk from campus, this annual fall festival is held on Sept. 28 and will happen rain or shine! The festival has multiple food and shopping vendors and provides a lot of entertainment for the day. The festival is a great way to kick off the fall season!

8. Shwart’s farm