Easy Halloween Costumes for Female Film Lovers

Fall is the perfect time of year, and the weather reigns supreme for bingeing your favorite movies. Whether it’s a horror flick, rom-com, or a classic thriller you have seen a million times over, there are so many good movies to watch this season!

As October comes to an end and Halloween approaches quickly, I have put together a list of simple Halloween costumes and outfit ideas inspired by female film characters.

Miranda Priestly (The Devil Wears Prada)

A long dark fur jacket and a pair of fashionable sunglasses can go a long way. Meryl Streep plays this sophisticatedly cruel boss in The Devil Wears Prada. Her diva demeanor is unforgettable, and your look inspired by her will be too.

Wendy Torrance (The Shining)

Take from the classic psychological horror movie! The Shining’s Wendy Torrance has that perfect look for you. Get some brown overalls, a plaid green and white shirt, and don’t forget that warm cream turtleneck.

Holly Golightly (Breakfast at Tiffany’s)

Grab that long black dress, the pearl necklaces, tie up your hair, and be ready to encapsulate an icon. The 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s is a classic diving into the glitz and the glamour of the 1950s, and Holly Golightly defines that perfectly through her style.

Mia Wallace (Pulp Fiction)

White bottom up and black dress pants, add those gold hoop earrings, and put on a catching red lipstick. Pulp Fiction’s, Mia Wallace, struts a perfect look for your Halloween party. Your costume will be classic, fun, and never boring.

Elvira Hancock (Scarface)

Elvira Hancock from 1983’s acclaimed crime drama Scarface always stuns in her V-Lined dresses. Whether it is the stunning blue gown or her pale pink night attire, it is simple but elegant. Be sure not to forget those silver earrings though!

Jessica Rabbit (Who Framed Roger Rabbit?)

Dive into the wacky animated world of Roger Rabbit! 1988’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit was an incredibly influential film for the technological advances in animation and brought to life some widely remembered characters. Jessica Rabbit is one of these, always stunning in her elegant red gown and long purple gloves. You can do the same this Halloween.

Margaret Tate (The Proposal)

Sandra Bullock plays Margaret Tate in this 2009 romcom. If you have seen this movie, you know the scene. Find that bathrobe and those brown rubber rain boots, then maybe add a fluffy white stuffed dog to complete the look.

Carrie White (Carrie)

With a white prom dress and that splattered blood, you know it’s Carrie. Looking for something easy but still unsettling for Halloween? Carrie White has got you covered. Grab some fake blood and have some fun!

Regina George (Mean Girls)

On Halloween, we wear pink. The cult classic film Mean Girls has so many iconic outfits, and Regina George is truly the queen of these. From her own white bunny Halloween costume to her baby tee-pink shirt combo, she has so many looks that you can rock.

Veronica Sawyer (Heathers)

Blues, grays, and blacks make up Veronica Sawyer’s memorable looks in 1989’s Heather’s. My favorite would be the cute black tank top, frilly blue skirt, and gray jacket. You cannot go wrong with Veronica’s style on Halloween. Maybe, to add that further touch, grab a diary (or even a red hair scrunchie).

Mia Thermopolis (The Princess Diaries)

Want something royal? Princess Mia’s beautiful ballgown from The Princess Diaries can be modified perfectly. Stun in a white dress and beautiful crown, and you can’t forget those shades and headphones!