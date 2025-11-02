“Doth Mother Know You Weareth Her Drapes?”: Best MCU Quotes That’ll Make You Belly Laugh

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Well I was born yesterday” -Vision

Vision says this in Avengers: Age of Ultron after Ultron, the villain, is fighting him and calls him “unbearably naive.” To this, Vision responds that he was born yesterday, which is quite literal, as Vision is a combination of AI and Robot, making his witty response hilarious.

“Doth mother know you weareth her drapes?” -Tony Stark

Tony Stark says this to mock Thor in the first Avengers movie, due to the fact that he lands in front of Tony wearing his traditional Asgardian cape.

“I can do this all day” “Yeah, I know” – Steve Rogers

Steve Rogers says this to, guess who? Steve Rogers, in Avengers: Endgame while he is fighting his former self, who thinks that present-day Steve is Loki in disguise.

“I’ll see you around” “Where will you be seeing me?” -Scott Lang

Scott has been recently released from jail and just participated in a heist with Hank and Hope Pym, so it is natural that his supervising cop (whoever he is) makes a comment about seeing Scott soon. Scott, however, turns this into a bit and tells him that he thought maybe he was suggesting they go to dinner. The whole sequence is hilarious and Paul Rudd actually improvised those lines, adding humor to the scene in a great way.

“Go to sleep, go to sleep, go to sleep” -Tony Stark

Tony says this repeatedly while he is punching Banner as Hulk in Avengers: Age of Ultron. In a poor attempt to try and sedate Hulk, who has been possessed by Wanda’s magic, he continually punches him in the face, uttering these words.

“I don’t see how that’s a party”– Natasha Romanoff

Natasha says this to Tony in the original Avengers after he comes flying around the corner of one NYC avenue, followed closely behind by one of the alien monsters that Loki summoned to New York through a portal. Tony says, “I’m bringing the party to you,” to which Natasha replies, “I-I don’t see how that’s a party.” It’s funny, laugh.

“I know him, he’s a friend from work!”- Thor

Thor says this to Jeff Goldblum’s character in Thor: Ragnarok just after he recognizes Banner as Hulk in the fighting ring. The crowd, itching for a fight, is dismayed to see that Thor rejoices loudly upon seeing Hulk, and soon after replies, “I know him, he’s a friend from work.”

“It appears to run on some form of electricity”– Steve Rogers

This is yet another good line from the first Avengers movie. When one of the engines for the flying aircraft gets destroyed by Clint Barton, who is under the control of Loki, Tony and Steve go out to fix the engine. Tony asks Steve to go to the control panel to tell him which wires are broken, etc. Tony asks Steve, “what do you see” to which Steve replies that the panel runs off of some form of electricity. Tony then replies, “well, you’re not wrong.” Steve clearly has no clue about what Tony’s asking him to help with and states the obvious.

“As far as I’m concerned, that’s America’s ass”- Scott Lang

In Avengers: Civil War, various members are making fun of Steve’s tight suit, so Ant Man comes to his defense with this unforgettable line.

“Fortunately, I am mighty.”– Thor

Thor says this line in Avengers: Age of Ultron. He says it so confidently that you just have to laugh. Before Wanda uses her powers on Thor, he dismisses the threat because as he says, he is mighty.

The MCU will never fail to make me laugh, and as someone who’s seen the movies tens of hundreds of times, these are without a doubt, ten of the best.