Don’t Be Ashamed of Listening to Divorced Dad Rock

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

There’s a genre of music that’s beloved by divorced dads who grew up in the 80s and 90s that’s highly underrated and looked down upon by Gen Z’ers. I don’t know why, because objectively speaking, it’s one of the best genres of music in the world today. Here’s why you shouldn’t be ashamed if you listen to divorced dad rock.

This music is actually incredibly written and performed. It’s rare nowadays to find music with substance. Dads talk all the time about the 90s, when they were young, back in the good ‘ol days when real music existed. Well, don’t you want to join the club? It satisfies an urge to scream and complain about your current wife, or how much your life sucks, or just preach about whatever you want. Bands like Creed, Audioslave, Bush, Hinder, Pearl Jam, Fuel, Live, and Candlebox to name a few, cannot be replicated no matter how hard anyone tries. That is peak music. Here are several songs that I think you should listen to before you die because they just might capture your soul. These songs are of the highest caliber and you won’t regret listening.

“Far Behind”- Candlebox “Hemorrhage”- Fuel “Simple Man”- Lynyrd Skynyrd “Like A Stone”- Audioslave “All Over You”- Live “18 And Life”- Skid Row “Lips of An Angel”- Hinder “Higher”- Creed “Glycerine”- Bush “Bed of Roses”- Bon Jovi “Self Esteem”- The Offspring “One Headlight”- The Wallflowers “Behind Blue Eyes”- Limp Bizkit “I Hate Everything About You”- Three Days Grace “Hunger Strike”- Temple Of The Dog “Second Chance”- Shinedown “What It’s Like”- Everlast

Here’s a link to a Spotify playlist with more divorced dad rock songs on it in case you want to feel depressed and pretend your life is falling apart. I can confirm that most of these songs are listened to by divorced dads, as I’ve heard them on repeat in my own home for the past 10 years from my own divorced and remarried dad.

Divorced Dad Rock 👴 – playlist by Colin Frost | Spotify